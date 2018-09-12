MilliDrop awarded €1.9 million to accelerate development of blood infection diagnosis system

MilliDrop, which designs and develops cell culture solutions based on millifluidics technology for bacteriological research and diagnosis purposes, announces it has been awarded €1.9 million in non-dilutive financing from Bpifrance to accelerate the development of its blood infection diagnosis system for sepsis.

Millidrop receives this funding as a laureate of the "Concours d'Innovation" (Innovation Challenge) in the health category with its project "Droplet-Based Integrated Diagnosis from Blood Culture to Antibiogram", that was backed by the Medicen Paris Région competitiveness cluster. MilliDrop's goal is to speed up the microbiological diagnosis process for patients with sepsis.

Yamina Ghomchi, MilliDrop's CEO, commented: "We are proud to be selected by the "Concours d'Innovation". In just 12 hours, our innovative solution will isolate and identify infectious bacteria, and establish which antibiotics can be administered effectively to the patient. This targeted adjustment of antibiotherapy after 12 hours rather than the usual 48 hours will also help to combat the emergence of multi-resistant bacteria, a global health priority for the WHO."

Sepsis, a major public health priority

Worldwide, one person dies every 3-4 seconds from sepsis, causing between 6 and 9 million deaths every year. In industrialized nations, sepsis remains a major cause of death and is responsible for more deaths than HIV, breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. Sepsis usually occurs following a bacterial infection which spreads to the bloodstream. The emergence of antibiotic resistance has made it harder to treat. Administering an effective and targeted antibiotic as early as possible is crucial for patient survival and to avoid serious sequelae.

"The Paris region ecosystem is a breeding ground for innovative businesses that are successfully establishing worldwide", added Christian Lajoux, Chairman of Medicen Paris Region. "We are delighted to witness the exceptional quality of the French medtech companies, which show outstanding results in both the academic fields and their business development. We are thrilled to support businesses with promising projects such as MilliDrop."

The "Concours d'Innovation" is an excellence-supporting device that operates in the digital technologies field and is financed by the Program of Investments for the Future (PIA). This program - which is jointly-ran by Bpifrance, ADEME and FranceAgriMer - aims to support innovative projects pursued by SMEs and start-ups. It also aspires to nurture the emergence of world-class French champions in eight key areas: health; digital; French Fab; security and cybersecurity; transportation and sustainable mobility; renewable energies; storage and energy systems; innovation to enhance the quality of terrestrial, aquatic and marine ecosystems; innovative agriculture. Eight projects were selected by Bpifrance in the health category for the 2018 Concours d'Innovation 's first wave.