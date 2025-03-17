Improving sepsis risk assessment using a two-stage transformer model

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Frontiers JournalsMar 17 2025

Sepsis, a life-threatening condition caused by the body's dysregulated response to infection, remains a leading cause of mortality in ICUs worldwide. Despite advancements in medical technology, accurately predicting sepsis outcomes remains a significant challenge. Traditional scoring systems, such as APACHE-II, often fall short in providing timely and precise risk assessments.

In this study, researchers developed a two-stage Transformer-based model that processes hourly and daily time-series data from ICU patients. The model, trained on data from over 13,000 sepsis patients, demonstrated robust predictive performance, with an AUC of 0.92 by the fifth day of ICU admission. This improvement reflects the model's ability to assimilate longitudinal physiological patterns, offering clinicians a powerful tool for early intervention.

The study also utilized SHAP-derived temporal heatmaps to visualize mortality-associated feature dynamics over time. These heatmaps revealed key biomarkers, such as lactate levels, tidal volume, and chloride levels, which are strongly correlated with patient outcomes. This visualization bridges the gap between model predictions and clinically interpretable biomarkers, providing valuable insights for clinicians.

The model's external validation across diverse cohorts, including Chinese sepsis data and the MIMIC-IV database, confirmed its generalizability. With an accuracy of 81.8% on Chinese data and 76.56% on MIMIC-IV, the model showcases its adaptability across different populations and healthcare settings.

Source:

Frontiers Journals

Journal reference:

Yang, H., et al. (2025). Predictive model for daily risk alerts in sepsis patients in the ICU: visualization and clinical analysis of risk indicators. Precision Clinical Medicine. doi.org/10.1093/pcmedi/pbaf003.

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Curcumin-based therapy offers hope against antibiotic-resistant superbugs
Study reveals non-invasive technique for early detection of sepsis
New biomarker testing protocol could shorten antibiotic treatment for sepsis
New approach shows promise for uncovering potential sepsis treatments
Dying cells trigger a lethal cascade in sepsis
Prozac's surprising immune-boosting effects could lead to new treatments for sepsis
Diabetes medications may help lower COPD flare-up risk, study finds
WHO study sheds light on global maternal mortality crisis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Ozone therapy shows promise in treating sepsis-induced lung injury