UCSF awarded $20 million grant to study impacts of new, emerging tobacco products

Sep 18 2018

UC San Francisco has been awarded a five-year, $20 million grant from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the National Institutes of Health to study the impacts of new and emerging tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products (HTPs), which heat tobacco without combustion.

UCSF is one of nine institutions nationally to receive funding this year from the Tobacco Centers of Regulatory Science (TCORS). The UCSF research team, led by Stanton A. Glantz, PhD, professor of medicine and director of the

The new UCSF TCORS research projects, which will also be supported by $1 million in funding from UCSF, will range from the products' impacts on lung and cardiovascular disease, to school-age usage and the impact on health care costs in general and vulnerable populations.

Related Stories

"The tobacco industry is drastically different than it was 10 years ago, when most tobacco users smoked cigarettes that were more alike than different," said Glantz. "Today we have an explosion of new and varied products, including e-cigarettes like JUUL and HTPs, which the industry promotes as presenting 'reduced harm' with very little independent evidence. We will independently study the health effects of these products, how they are perceived by consumers, and their effects on health care costs, with the goal of protecting public health."

The UCSF TCORS projects have three primary goals: to evaluate the short-term health effects of the new tobacco products and how specific product characteristics influence health effects and behavior; scientifically inform product standards and marketing regulations for the new products; and build the tobacco regulatory science research community.

"As they have in the past, tobacco companies are using new products that they claim are 'safer' to try to position themselves as part of the solution rather than part of the problem," said Glantz. "The UCSF TCORS is developing the knowledge that will allow independent judgment of whether these companies have actually changed or are merely changing their spots."

Source:

https://www.ucsf.edu/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

FDA launches new comprehensive effort to educate kids about dangers of e-cigarettes
Considerable amounts of cancer-causing chemicals gets absorbed by lungs during vaping
Big tobacco companies still facilitate tobacco smuggling, studies find
Vaping may modify DNA
Daily e-cigarette use could double the risk of heart attacks
Do e-cigarettes aid in smoking cessation or cause threat to public health?
Study provides complete picture of HPV virus-head and neck cancer connections
Nicotine exposure of adolescent e-cigarette users found to be as much as cigarette smokers

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

In many cases mammalian cells are the only option to produce recombinant proteins with correct post-translational modifications, e.g. glycosylation, which are required for proper function of the therapeutic protein.

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

An interview with Dr. Steven Simpson, MD, discussing the importance of raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of sepsis, and how Sepsis Alliance is helping to reduce the number of deaths caused by sepsis in the USA.

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Dr. Paul Tesar from the Tesar Laboratory at Case Western University, Ohio, discusses the importance of organoids in biological research and the development of organoids which are capable of simulating the early stages of human myelin.

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers create candidate drugs with potential to curb smoking