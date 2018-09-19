Encouraging youth to do strength-based exercises could help tackle child obesity

Sep 19 2018

Encouraging young people to do strength-based exercises - such as squats, push ups and lunges - could play a key role in tackling child obesity, research suggests.

Taking part in exercises that cause muscles to contract, and strengthen muscles and bones, was found to reduce children's body fat percentage.

The findings also suggests an increase in muscle mass - gained from strength-based exercises - could help boost children's metabolism and energy levels.

The effects were small but meaningful, prompting calls for further research to investigate how resistance training could treat and prevent the growing issue of child obesity.

Related Stories

Researchers at the Universities of Edinburgh and Dundee examined the findings from a number of studies that explored effects of resistance training on body weight for children aged nine to 18 years.

They found that resistance training decreased body fat, but had no overall effect on other measures, including lean muscle mass, body mass index and waist circumference.

This is the most extensive review so far of resistance training's impact on young people.

Research from 18 studies across eight countries was examined, including the US, Australia, and Japan.

Helen Collins, a PhD student at the University of Edinburgh and Sport and Exercise Scientist at the University of Dundee, said the results show the positive effect resistance training can have on maintaining a healthy weight and reducing body fat for young people.

"Treatment, and more importantly, prevention, of child obesity is a growing concern. Our findings highlight the need for more robust research into the role strength-based exercises can play in helping everyone make healthy life choices and be more physically active."

Source:

https://www.ed.ac.uk/

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Obesity contributes to cognitive deficits by activating microglial cells, mice study shows
Vitamin D may reduce breast cancer mortality in women with lower BMI
Rapid weight gain during infancy may put children with ASD at increased risk for obesity
Researchers find new gene in brown fat cells that may help in treatment of obesity
Study: Overweight or obese women may have increased risk of urinary incontinence
Household disinfectants could contribute to obesity risk in children
Study: CXCL14 protein is secreted by brown adipose tissue and has beneficial effects in metabolic diseases
Children with autism have highest frequency of rapid weight gain in first six months of life

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

In many cases mammalian cells are the only option to produce recombinant proteins with correct post-translational modifications, e.g. glycosylation, which are required for proper function of the therapeutic protein.

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

An interview with Dr. Steven Simpson, MD, discussing the importance of raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of sepsis, and how Sepsis Alliance is helping to reduce the number of deaths caused by sepsis in the USA.

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Dr. Paul Tesar from the Tesar Laboratory at Case Western University, Ohio, discusses the importance of organoids in biological research and the development of organoids which are capable of simulating the early stages of human myelin.

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
UniSA researchers unearth potential cure for obesity