Investigators determine specific treatable traits that can predict future asthma attacks

Sep 19 2018

Investigators have assessed the prevalence of treatable traits in severe asthma and have determined which specific traits are predictive of future asthma attacks. Their findings, which are published in Respirology, are the result of an extensive national collaborative study in Australia.

Ten traits predicted future asthma attacks, and the strongest were: being prone to exacerbations, depression, inhaler device polypharmacy, vocal cord dysfunction, and obstructive sleep apnoea.

The findings may help clinicians develop individualized management strategies for patients with severe asthma.

"We report the higher burden experienced by patients with severe asthma compared to non-severe and importantly identify which treatable traits are predictive of future asthma attacks. This highlights the usefulness of the treatable traits approach in severe asthma and identifies important targets for treatment," said lead author Dr. Vanessa McDonald, of the University of Newcastle.

Source:

https://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/respirology/what-treatable-traits-predict-future-asthma-attacks

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
