Older individuals with multiple sclerosis report higher quality of life than younger counterparts

Sep 20 2018

A recent brief report by MS researchers provides preliminary evidence that older individuals with multiple sclerosis (MS) report lower levels of depression and higher quality of life than their younger counterparts. These findings are consistent with the trend toward improvement in well-being with age in the general population. The article, "Subjective well-being differs with age in multiple sclerosis: A brief reports", was published in Rehabilitation Psychology Vol 63(3), Aug 2018, 474-478.

The authors are Brocha Z. Stern (NYU), PhD, Lauren Strober, PhD, and John DeLuca, PhD, (Kessler Foundation) and Yael Goverover, PhD (NYU visiting professor at Kessler Foundation).

Related Stories

The participants were 57 individuals with MS, ages 35 to 65. Divided into three age groups: 35-44, 45-54, and 55-65. Depression was measured by the Chicago Multiscale Depression Inventory; Quality of life (QOL) was measured by the Physical and Mental scores on the MS QOL-54. The researchers found significant between-group differences for both measures. The oldest group reported the lowest levels of depressive symptoms and the highest levels of Physical QOL.

"These results were unexpected," said Dr. Strober, senior research scientist at Kessler Foundation, "given the functional limitations, disease progression, and neurological lesions seen in the aging MS population. Contrary to our hypothesis, the trend by age paralleled that of the general population."

"These findings suggest that younger individuals with MS are at greater risk for depression and poor QOL," summarized Dr. Strober. "If this trend is confirmed in future studies, targeted screening for depression by age may be warranted in this population."

Source:

http://www.kesslerfoundation.org/content/ms-researchers-find-well-being-differs-age-multiple-sclerosis

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New approaches for treating cognitive and behavioral problems in individuals with MS
Clinical trial: Promising drug slows brain shrinkage in progressive MS patients
Research provides new roadmap for repairing damaged brain cells in multiple sclerosis
Innovative drugs and new European treatment guidelines refine, improve MS therapy
Scientists discover new mechanism controlling multiple sclerosis risk
Research finds physical connection between the brain's fluid reservoirs and meningeal lymphatics
Processing speed important to higher order cognitive function in multiple sclerosis patients
Researchers discover new subtype of multiple sclerosis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

In many cases mammalian cells are the only option to produce recombinant proteins with correct post-translational modifications, e.g. glycosylation, which are required for proper function of the therapeutic protein.

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

An interview with Dr. Steven Simpson, MD, discussing the importance of raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of sepsis, and how Sepsis Alliance is helping to reduce the number of deaths caused by sepsis in the USA.

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Dr. Paul Tesar from the Tesar Laboratory at Case Western University, Ohio, discusses the importance of organoids in biological research and the development of organoids which are capable of simulating the early stages of human myelin.

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study uncovers molecular key for delaying progression of multiple sclerosis