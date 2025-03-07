Evaluating the combined effect of electroacupuncture and Chinese herbal medicine on gut microbiota in ALS patients

Background and objectives

Recent studies have highlighted a link between amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and gut microbiota. This prospective study aimed to evaluate the effects of electroacupuncture combined with Chinese herbal medicine on gut microbiota and metabolomics in ALS patients.

Methods

Ten ALS patients were randomly assigned to either a treatment group (electroacupuncture with Chinese herbal medicine, n = 6) or a control group (waiting treatment, n = 4). Healthy controls (age- and sex-matched, n = 10) were also included. Data were collected after 12 sessions of electroacupuncture and follow-ups at three and six months. ALS functional rating scale scores were documented pre- and post-treatment. Stool samples were collected at two time points (T0 and T4 weeks) and analyzed, and metabolomic profiles from urine samples were analyzed post-treatment. Heatmap correlation analysis was used to explore relationships between microbiota, metabolomics, and clinical outcomes.

Results

Treatment with electroacupuncture reduced Eisenbergiella abundance in the treatment group. A significant positive correlation was found between Lachnospiraceae and ALS functional rating scale scores (P < 0.005 and P < 0.001, respectively). Differential expression of purine metabolism was observed in ALS patients (P = 0.0017).

Conclusions

Imbalances in the gut microbiome and metabolic disorders have been found among patients with ALS. These imbalances appear to be partially mitigated by treatment with electroacupuncture combined with Chinese herbal medicine. Our research suggests that Eisenbergiella might be a diagnostic biomarker and a potential therapeutic target for ALS.