Evaluating the combined effect of electroacupuncture and Chinese herbal medicine on gut microbiota in ALS patients

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Xia & He Publishing Inc.Mar 7 2025

Background and objectives

Recent studies have highlighted a link between amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and gut microbiota. This prospective study aimed to evaluate the effects of electroacupuncture combined with Chinese herbal medicine on gut microbiota and metabolomics in ALS patients.

Methods

Ten ALS patients were randomly assigned to either a treatment group (electroacupuncture with Chinese herbal medicine, n = 6) or a control group (waiting treatment, n = 4). Healthy controls (age- and sex-matched, n = 10) were also included. Data were collected after 12 sessions of electroacupuncture and follow-ups at three and six months. ALS functional rating scale scores were documented pre- and post-treatment. Stool samples were collected at two time points (T0 and T4 weeks) and analyzed, and metabolomic profiles from urine samples were analyzed post-treatment. Heatmap correlation analysis was used to explore relationships between microbiota, metabolomics, and clinical outcomes.

Results

Treatment with electroacupuncture reduced Eisenbergiella abundance in the treatment group. A significant positive correlation was found between Lachnospiraceae and ALS functional rating scale scores (P < 0.005 and P < 0.001, respectively). Differential expression of purine metabolism was observed in ALS patients (P = 0.0017).

Conclusions

Imbalances in the gut microbiome and metabolic disorders have been found among patients with ALS. These imbalances appear to be partially mitigated by treatment with electroacupuncture combined with Chinese herbal medicine. Our research suggests that Eisenbergiella might be a diagnostic biomarker and a potential therapeutic target for ALS.

Source:

Xia & He Publishing Inc.

Journal reference:

Cui, H., et al. (2025). Effects of Electroacupuncture Combined with Chinese Herbal Medicine on Gut Microbiota and Metabolomics in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis: A Prospective Study. Future Integrative Medicine. doi.org/10.14218/fim.2024.00055.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Pheno Therapeutics granted clinical trial authorization for lead multiple sclerosis therapeutic candidate PTD802
Researchers identify MLC1 as potential target in multiple sclerosis
AI in medicine: Revolutionary tools, uncertain results
New brain map reveals insights into multiple sclerosis development
Pheno Therapeutics receives clinical trial authorization for novel multiple sclerosis therapeutic
Multiple sclerosis linked to increased risk of perinatal mental illness
A step toward precision medicine: New drug targets for heart failure
Fewer anesthesiology residents applying to US pain medicine fellowships

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
First insights into familial ALS in Egypt reveal genetic variations and disease progression