Sesen Bio to present its three-month Phase 3 VISTA Trial data at Global Congress

Sep 20 2018

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company developing fusion protein therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the company will present its three-month Phase 3 VISTA Trial data during a poster session at the Global Congress on Bladder Cancer 2018. The congress is being held Sept. 20-21, 2018 in Madrid. The ongoing VISTA registration trial is evaluating Vicinium™, Sesen Bio's lead product candidate, for the treatment of people with high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) who have been previously treated with bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG).

The data, which were presented during a plenary session at the American Urological Association Annual Meeting in May 2018, include a biomarker update showing that nearly all screened patient samples expressed EpCAM, the molecular target of Vicinium.

"We are delighted to present the three-month VISTA Trial data at the Global Congress on Bladder Cancer and further showcase the promise of Vicinium in treating people with NMIBC," said Dr. Thomas Cannell, president and chief executive officer of Sesen Bio. "Today, patients who are unresponsive or become refractory to BCG therapy have virtually one option: complete removal of their bladder. This is a long, challenging and life-altering procedure with a high rate of mortality that nearly half of people who face it choose not to undergo. It is critically important that such people are provided an effective and tolerable option that spares them from having to make such a difficult decision and saves their bladder. We believe that Vicinium holds significant potential as a targeted treatment that could renew the lives of these underserved patients."

Related Stories

As announced in May, the three-month data are from 111 patients in the VISTA Trial with high-grade NMIBC that is either carcinoma in situ (CIS), which is cancer found on the inner lining of the bladder that has not spread into muscle or other tissue, with or without papillary disease, or from patients with papillary disease without CIS, which is cancer that has grown from the bladder lining out into the bladder, but has not spread into muscle or other tissue. In an analysis assessing pooled CIS patients (n=77), based on final U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidance on treatment of BCG-unresponsive CIS NMIBC patients (defined as patients with recurrent CIS within 12 months of adequate BCG therapy), Vicinium treatment resulted in a complete response rate of 42 percent at three months. In patients with papillary disease without CIS, treatment with Vicinium demonstrated a 68 percent recurrence-free rate at three months.

In addition, Vicinium has been well-tolerated in the VISTA Trial. Of the treatment-related adverse events in the three-month analysis, four percent were Grade 3 or 4, with no Grade 5 treatment-related adverse events. Four treatment-related serious adverse events were reported, including acute kidney injury or renal failure and cholestatic hepatitis.

Source:

https://sesenbio.gcs-web.com/news-releases/news-release-details/sesen-bio-present-three-month-vista-trial-data-global-congress

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Mitochondrial pathway found to be involved in breast cancer
Microbiota in the intestines and cell stress cause colon cancer
US Department of Defense offers three-year grant for UIC study on prostate cancer
Manipulating nuclear pore number could lead to new way of treating cancer
Machine learning program could distinguish between two lung cancer types
Study provides complete picture of HPV virus-head and neck cancer connections
New clinical trial initiated on experimental vaccine to stop the spread of glioblastoma
Researchers harness Zika virus vaccine under development to target glioblastoma

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

In many cases mammalian cells are the only option to produce recombinant proteins with correct post-translational modifications, e.g. glycosylation, which are required for proper function of the therapeutic protein.

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

An interview with Dr. Steven Simpson, MD, discussing the importance of raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of sepsis, and how Sepsis Alliance is helping to reduce the number of deaths caused by sepsis in the USA.

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Dr. Paul Tesar from the Tesar Laboratory at Case Western University, Ohio, discusses the importance of organoids in biological research and the development of organoids which are capable of simulating the early stages of human myelin.

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Cancer to kill nearly 10 million this year says WHO report