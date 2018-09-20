Survey: 91% of people around the world believe medical research will result in dementia cure

Sep 20 2018

A new survey from Novartis, Amgen and Banner Alzheimer’s Institute, along with Alzheimer’s Disease International, shows that 91% of people from around the world believe medical research will result in a treatment for dementia. The study also showed that 60% of those adults believe a cure will be developed in their lifetime.

Alzheimer’s Research UK, one of the top dementia research funders in the world, has a mission to bring about the first-life changing treatment for dementia and to bring an end to the fear, harm and heartbreak of dementia.

Hilary Evans, Chief Executive at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said:

Although the survey showed a majority of people are worried about getting dementia, it revealed people have faith in the dementia research happening today to bring about a cure. Alzheimer’s Research UK shares that belief. We must ensure that dementia is a priority and continue to support dementia research to bring about the life-changing treatments people believe are possible.

In just three years the number of people living with dementia in the UK will increase to one million. Thanks to widespread support for research, more people are surviving diseases like cancer and HIV/AIDS than ever before. We must see this same progress in dementia research to change the impact this condition has on millions of people in the UK and around the world.”

50 million people around the world are living with dementia today. The study included 10,000 adults from 10 countries.

Source:

https://www.alzheimersresearchuk.org/survey-reveals-worldwide-belief-dementia-cure-possible-lifetime/

Probiotics do not really help says latest research

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
