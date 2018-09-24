Lumos acquires license for LUM-201 drug that promotes secretion of growth hormone

Lumos Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and neglected diseases, today announced that it has acquired the license for LUM-201, an investigational orally administered small molecule that promotes secretion of growth hormone from the pituitary gland, from Ammonett Pharma LLC. Lumos plans to initiate a Phase IIb trial in 2019 in patients with Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) to compare multiple doses of LUM-201 to daily injections of recombinant human growth hormone, which is the current standard of care. Rick Hawkins, CEO of Lumos Pharma, commented, "The Lumos investors and the entire Lumos team are extremely excited for the opportunity to rapidly advance this oral candidate for PGHD patients. Many patients will potentially appreciate an alternative to injections." Michael Thorner, MB, BS, DSc, a leading endocrinologist based at the University of Virginia and adviser to Lumos who has long been involved with the program while an executive at Ammonett Pharma, commented, "Lumos is the perfect company to advance this treatment to approval. It has excellent rare disease drug development expertise and resources. I look forward to working with the team on the product's development and commercialization."