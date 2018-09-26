American Cancer Society releases new cookbook for cancer patients

Sep 26 2018

The American Cancer Society will release the second edition of What to Eat During Cancer Treatment on Oct. 1. This new cookbook provides more than 130 simple, easy-to-prepare recipes along with practical advice focused on a cancer patient's specific needs, helping them cope with treatment-related side effects.

"This is the second edition of what has become our most popular cookbook, and its expanded content is based on years of experience working with patients, helping them navigate nutrition challenges they may face during the treatment process," said Colleen Doyle, MS, RD, managing director of nutrition and physical activity at the American Cancer Society. "Each chapter's recipes focus on a specific treatment-related side effect and while they are geared to a person who is undergoing treatment, others will enjoy as well."

What to Eat During Cancer Treatment is cowritten by authors Jeanne Besser, oncology dietitian Barbara Grant, MS, RDN, CSO, and the American Cancer Society. Chapters are organized by seven common eating-related side effects of cancer treatment:

  • Nausea
  • Trouble Swallowing
  • Unintentional Weight Loss
  • Diarrhea
  • Sore Mouth or Throat
  • Taste Changes
  • Constipation

"A well-cooked meal brings comfort and nourishment when you aren't feeling well. Soothing, healthy food can help sustain patients through difficult treatments," said Besser. "This expanded edition of What to Eat During Cancer Treatment will help cancer patients and those caring for them create appetizing meals and snacks that will provide essential nutrition during treatment."

"Balance is key to satisfying the nutritional needs of someone going through cancer treatments," said Grant. "These recipes take into consideration the limitations imposed by side effects, making it easier for caregivers and family members to cater to their loved ones' needs. There are no rules about how to eat during treatment, but this offers a great guide and various options to choose from."

Each chapter begins with information on managing one side effect, based on evidence-based research and sound clinical experience. Symbols are used throughout the book to flag recipes that apply to more than one side effect, making the book a versatile resource for different phases and types of cancer treatment. The cookbook also includes extensive advice for caregivers, food safety precautions, answers to common questions, and guidance for eating and living well after treatment.

What to Eat During Cancer Treatment, Second Edition, is available in both print and eBook formats.

Source:

http://pressroom.cancer.org/2018-09-25-New-American-Cancer-Society-Cookbook-Offers-More-Than-130-Recipes-to-Help-Patients-Cope-with-Nutrition-Challenges-While-Undergoing-Treatment

Posted in: Healthcare News

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
