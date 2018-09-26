Medrisk provides telerehabilitation for injured workers in hurricane affected areas

Sep 26 2018

Hurricane Florence set records for rainfall from a hurricane in both North and South Carolina. Flooding has rendered many roads impassable and more flooding is expected. The hurricane caused approximately $44 billion in property damage and lost output according to Moody's Analytics, and repairs and cleanup will take months.

Right now, injured workers in affected areas are probably not thinking about their physical therapy, but MedRisk is.

The nation's leader in physical rehabilitation in workers' compensation has temporarily expanded its telerehabilitation hours to include evenings and weekends in order to better accommodate injured workers in the impacted areas of the Carolinas and Virginia. "All we need is approval from the injured worker's claims adjuster," said Mary O'Donoghue, MedRisk's Chief Clinical and Product Officer. Appointments are available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern.

The injured worker needs to be able to access a mobile device with WIFI or cellular data. A MedRisk patient advocate will help set up an app and schedule treatment with a telerehabilitation physical therapist within 24 hours. Injured workers, insurance carriers, employers, and third-party administrators can request treatment by emailing [email protected] or calling (800) 225-9675.

"Telerehabilitation can help keep unnecessary traffic off the roads and provide continuity of care while businesses rebuild," O'Donoghue added. "MedRisk's telerehab physical therapist will be in touch with their in-clinic physical therapist and transfer the patient back to their care when local conditions improve.

