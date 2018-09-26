Researchers to explore sex differences in cardiovascular and renal physiology

A person's sex can be a defining factor in how well--or how poorly--they respond to disease, therapy and recovery. Experts at the forefront of sex-specific research will convene next week at the sixth APS conference on sex differences in cardiovascular and renal physiology. The Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic Diseases: Sex-Specific Implications for Physiology conference will be held September 30-October 3 in Knoxville, Tenn.

"Sex can increase the risk of certain problems while reducing the risk of others. Yet, despite its impact on health and disease, it has not always been a factor taken into account in the design or execution of research experiments or clinical trials," said conference co-organizer Jennifer Sullivan, PhD, a professor at Augusta University in Georgia. "That tide is changing. More investigators are now including both sexes in their studies and are performing research that is powered to find sex differences if they exist."

"The research landscape sets the stage for an exciting meeting focused on the exploration and expansion of the unique considerations of cardiovascular, renal and metabolic physiology of males versus females," said conference co-organizer Michael Ryan, PhD, a professor at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. "Including sex differences in research helps scientists draw a clearer picture of the real, significant differences that exist between men and women. These differences can affect normal physiology, disease development and progression and response to both known and yet-to-be-discovered treatments."

Research presented at the meeting will cover health concerns in which biological sex may play a role including diabetes, obesity, stroke, heart attack, hypertension and chronic kidney disease. Presented research will also explore the role of sex hormones--such as estrogen and testosterone--and their effects on cardiovascular, renal and metabolic health.

Program Highlights

Monday, October 1 Welcome and Introduction Conference Chairs: Jennifer Sullivan, Augusta University; Michael Ryan, University of Mississippi Medical Center

Session 1: Sex and gender differences in physiology and function: The brain and nervous system Chairs: Gina Yosten, St. Louis University School of Medicine; Taylor Schlotman, U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research

Session 2: Physiology and gender: Aging and senescence Chairs: Christopher DeSouza, University of Colorado; Jennifer DuPont, Tufts Medical Center

Session 3: Sex and gender differences in physiology and function: The heart Chairs: Zdenka Pausova, Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto; Eli Louwagie, University of South Dakota-Sanford School of Medicine

Tuesday, October 2 Session 4: Physiology and gender: Obesity and metabolism Chairs: Franck Mauvais-Jarvis, Tulane University; Jessica Faulkner, Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University

Session 5: Sex and gender differences in physiology and function: The kidney Chairs: David Pollock, University of Alabama at Birmingham; Ellen Gillis, Augusta University

Session 6: Female-specific cardiovascular, renal and metabolic complications Chairs: Jennifer Sasser, University of Mississippi Medical Center; Dennis Pollow Jr., University of Arizona

Wednesday, October 3 Session 7: Sex and gender differences in physiology and function: The vasculature Chairs: Eric Belin de Chantemele, Augusta University; Eman Y. Gohar, University of Alabama at Birmingham

Session 8: Male-specific cardiovascular, renal and metabolic complications Chairs: Jane Reckelhoff, University of Mississippi Medical Center; Teri Hreha, Washington University