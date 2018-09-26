Urine liquid biopsies could help monitor response to immunotherapy in bladder cancer patients

Sep 26 2018

Scientists have shown for the first time that immune cells in the urine of bladder cancer patients accurately reflect those in the tumor environment, according to research published today (Wednesday) in the Journal of Experimental Medicine.

Unexpectedly, the Cancer Research UK-funded study showed that immune cells found in the urine were more representative of the tumor than immune cells from the blood, suggesting that urine, rather than blood liquid biopsies, could help to more accurately monitor response to immunotherapy in patients.

Immunotherapy has shown success in patients with advanced bladder cancer and is approved in the UK for certain patients. Despite this, only around a quarter of patients respond to immune checkpoint-targeting drugs, demonstrating a pressing need to better understand the immune landscape of bladder cancer and develop new therapeutics.

The study, which was also supported by the National Institute for Health Research, looked at 32 patients with bladder cancer that had invaded the muscle wall. Urine and blood samples were taken on the day of surgery to remove their tumor, and these were compared with both their tumor and healthy bladder tissue.

The researchers at University College London (UCL) Cancer Institute and UCL Hospitals were able to identify T cells in the urine, which are usually absent in healthy individuals. Crucially, the T cells matched those found within the tumor environment of the bladder cancer, regardless of cancer stage and treatment history.

Dr Sophia Wong, co-lead author from UCL, said: "Our results show for the first time that urine liquid biopsies can be used as a non-invasive window into the bladder tumor environment. This valuable information could be used to discover immunotherapy targets and aid the design of combination treatments that exploit different components of the immune system.

"This research looked at a single time point, so clinical trials that include urine analysis over time are now needed to find out whether urine-derived T cells could tell us if a patient is responding to treatment, or be an early warning that a switch in therapy is required."

Related Stories

The study also identified a relationship between urine-derived T cells and patients' chance of survival, as the disease was more likely to return in people with higher numbers of these cells. This indicates that urine-derived T cells may therefore also serve as a prognostic marker.

There are around 10,300 people in the UK diagnosed with bladder cancer every year. And it can be difficult to treat; just more than half (53%) of patients survive their disease for 5 years or more.

Professor Peter Johnson, an immunotherapy expert at the Cancer Research UK Southampton Centre, said: "Immunotherapy holds great promise for cancers that are difficult to treat, but a greater knowledge of the complex immune system is required to unlock their potential. By using a non-invasive urine test to profile the bladder cancer immune landscape, this small study could help us understand why only a fraction of patients respond to immunotherapy.

"If the findings are supported by larger studies, this early research suggests that urine liquid biopsies could one day help stratify patients for immunotherapy, identifying those most likely to benefit, while sparing unnecessary treatment in those who likely won't."

Source:

https://www.cancerresearchuk.org/about-us/cancer-news/press-release/2018-09-26-urine-liquid-biopsies-could-help-monitor-bladder-cancer-treatment

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Zika virus could become a weapon against brain cancer
New research suggests power of zebrafish as tool for cancer drug discovery
Overlooked immune cells could play a key role in cancer immunotherapy, claims new study
New program to reduce harmful stress effectively improves mood in cancer patients
Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials of entrectinib drug in ROS1-positive NSCLC show promising results
Addition of CTLA4 targeted therapy to PD-1 targeted therapy may benefit patients with ovarian cancer
New clinical trial evaluates aesthetic results of conservative surgery in breast cancer
Prostatectomy plus radiotherapy associated with greater survival in prostate cancer patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

An interview with Brendan O'Brien from Vision Direct, discussing everything from the types of contact lenses available to preventing 'dry eye' and the future potential of smart lenses!

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Dr. Neil Ebenezer from the charity Fight for Sight discusses the steps you can take to protect your eyesight into old age, and why research into ophthalmic diseases is desperately needed.

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

In many cases mammalian cells are the only option to produce recombinant proteins with correct post-translational modifications, e.g. glycosylation, which are required for proper function of the therapeutic protein.

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers develop molecule that makes cancer cells sensitive to radiotherapy