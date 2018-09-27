Measures to predict and prevent carbon monoxide poisoning after storm

Sep 27 2018

Severe weather events, such as summer hurricanes, tornadoes, and winter snow storms often result in widespread and prolonged power outages, interrupting essential household functions, including home heating. Power losses may also compromise food storage and home cooling devices. In such a scenario, people may turn to dangerous remedies to compensate for lost electrical power.

An editorial article in the October issue of the American Journal of Public Health addresses the threat of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.

"Unfortunately, poison control centers continue to see surges in generator-associated carbon monoxide poisonings during and after major storms, despite mandated warning labels and public health advisories," said the article's author, Fred Henretig, MD, emergency medicine physician and toxicologist at the Poison Control Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "In many instances of CO poisoning, tragedies result - whole families are poisoned, some fatally."

CO is often called the "silent killer" because it is an odorless, tasteless, colorless toxic gas. CO is made when any appliance that burns wood or fuel (oil, gas, propane, kerosene, coal) is malfunctioning or poorly vented. Early symptoms of CO poisoning are often mistaken for those of the flu and include headache, nausea, sleepiness, dizziness, and confusion. In severe cases CO can cause coma, heart attack, and death. Be suspicious that symptoms may be from CO if they occur shortly after using a furnace or generator, if multiple family members become sick at the same time, or if symptoms improve when outside of a home or building. Babies, children and older adults are particularly susceptible to CO poisoning.

Related Stories

"At toxic levels, CO is a frequent cause of poisoning morbidity and death in the U.S., resulting in more that 50,000 emergency room visits each year," added Henretig.

There are ways to make sure that CO does not cause problems in the home:

  • a)Make sure that all furnaces, chimneys, wood stoves, and heaters are checked regularly and are in good condition.

    b)Never use barbecue grills or gasoline-powered equipment indoors or in a garage.

    c)During power outages, gasoline-powered generators should only be used outdoors, away from vents or windows, and at least 25 feet from the house.

    d)Don't use gas ovens to heat the home.

    e)Be careful to avoid sitting in a car with the engine running if deep snow or mud is blocking the exhaust pipe.

    f)Install CO monitors in your home and make sure all monitors have fresh, working batteries.

If you think CO is in your home, you may attempt to air out the house, shut off the heating system, and call 911 or your heating company. If you have any symptoms and you suspect CO poisoning, leave the area immediately and contact The Poison Control Center or 911.

Source:

https://www.chop.edu/

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Children's National and NIAID launch pediatric clinical research partnership
Multi-year study data shows impact of new soft contact lens to slow myopia progression in children
Young children's oral microbiota could serve as early indicator for obesity
Cancer Research UK invests £14 million to transform London into cancer biotherapeutics hub
Scientists achieve breakthrough in accelerated diagnosis of multi-resistant hospital pathogens
Removing tobacco product display from shops reduced number of children buying cigarettes
Children of mothers using cannabis may start using it at an earlier age, finds study
Mesoblast’s MPC therapy for children featured at symposium for congenital heart disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

An interview with Brendan O'Brien from Vision Direct, discussing everything from the types of contact lenses available to preventing 'dry eye' and the future potential of smart lenses!

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Dr. Neil Ebenezer from the charity Fight for Sight discusses the steps you can take to protect your eyesight into old age, and why research into ophthalmic diseases is desperately needed.

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

In many cases mammalian cells are the only option to produce recombinant proteins with correct post-translational modifications, e.g. glycosylation, which are required for proper function of the therapeutic protein.

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
One in five diabetes inpatients experienced hypoglycemia during hospital stay