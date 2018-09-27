Researchers identify single gene that regulates highly diverse ladybird color patterns

Sep 27 2018

Many ladybirds have attractive color patterns consisting of black and red. This prominent color pattern is thought to function as a warning that indicates to predators that they are very bitter and unpalatable. A research team led by Professor Teruyuki Niimi at the National Institute for Basic Biology in Japan focused on the multicolored Asian ladybird beetle Harmonia axyridis (also known as the harlequin ladybird), which lives mainly in Siberia and East Asia, and shows >200 color patterns within a species. The team has identified a single gene that regulates such highly diverse ladybird color patterns.

Their genetic and genomic analyses in H. axyridis identified a single gene: pannier. The pannier gene was expressed in the black pigmented regions where the red pigment is not deposited. Functional inhibition of the pannier gene during pupal development resulted in the loss of the black color patterns and ectopic red pattern formation in the forewing. Therefore, the pannier gene has dual functions: promotion of black pigmentation and suppression of red pigmentation in the forewing. A similar result was also obtained in the seven-spot ladybird (Coccinella septempunctata), which lives all over the world.

Related Stories

Professor Niimi stated, "The multicolored Asian lady beetle (Harmonia axyridis) shows extraordinary intraspecific variation in wing color patterns (>200 described color forms), and seemed to be the best model to elucidate how insects have generated the diverse traits during evolution at the molecular level. In order to investigate the cause of these diverse morphological patterns, we sequenced the genomes of the multicolored Asian ladybeetle (Harmonia axyridis), and the seven-spot ladybird (Coccinella septempunctata) in collaboration with the specialists at the National Institute of Genetics and others."

In the genomic analyses of ladybird beetles, they found that the DNA sequences of the pannier gene in the multicolored Asian ladybird beetle was greater compared to other holometabolous insects including the seven-spot ladybird which shows a single color pattern. Genomic sequence comparison among ladybird beetles with different color patterns in H. axyridis revealed that the difference in color pattern is associated with the difference in the DNA sequence of the first intron of the pannier gene. In addition, they found traces of repeated chromosomal inversion within the pannier intron. Assistant Professor Toshiya Ando who performed genomic analysis said "Until now, it has not been reported that morphological diversification within a species was associated with repeated inversions within a single developmental gene. Our findings have shed light on intragenic chromosomal inversions as a driving force for morphological evolution of organisms."

Source:

http://www.nibb.ac.jp/en/pressroom/news/2018/09/21.html

Posted in: Genomics | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

LineaRx signs agreement with Takis/Evvivax to develop linear-DNA based anti-cancer vaccines
UK and European research collaborations receive vote of confidence by three major cancer charities
New therapeutic vaccine helps immune cells fight HPV-related head and neck cancer
DermTech completes enrollment in clinical study to assess DNA damage and reversal
Driver gene mutations found to be common for cancer metastases
First U.S. patient treated with innovative gene therapy at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
Gene therapy approach could help treat mitochondrial diseases
Genomic ‘islands’ evolved from viruses can be converted into ‘anti-bacterial drones’

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

An interview with Brendan O'Brien from Vision Direct, discussing everything from the types of contact lenses available to preventing 'dry eye' and the future potential of smart lenses!

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Dr. Neil Ebenezer from the charity Fight for Sight discusses the steps you can take to protect your eyesight into old age, and why research into ophthalmic diseases is desperately needed.

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

In many cases mammalian cells are the only option to produce recombinant proteins with correct post-translational modifications, e.g. glycosylation, which are required for proper function of the therapeutic protein.

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Genetic polymorphisms linked with muscle injury and stiffness