Study: PVC-floored homes are source of phthalate uptake in pregnant women

Sep 27 2018

A new study in the SELMA project at Karlstad University, Sweden, shows that plastic flooring in the home are a source of uptake of phthalates in pregnant women, phthalates that are considered dangerous in the EU chemical regulation system.

PVC flooring often contain phthalates to make the plastic soft. Such plasticizers are not firmly bonded to the material but slowly leak to the environment during the entire life of the material and can therefore be routinely measured in indoor dust and air. One question then arises whether flooring materials made of softened PVC in the home can give rise to uptake of such chemicals in humans. This question has now been investigated in the SELMA study at Karlstad University.

The SELMA study follows about 2,000 mother-child pairs from early pregnancy over childbirth and up to school age for the children. The overall purpose of SELMA is to investigate how exposure to suspected endocrine disrupting chemicals (e.g., phthalates) during pregnancy can affect children's health and development.

In the current study, we collected information about the home using a survey of the families during early pregnancy. One question was about which flooring materials were found in the bedrooms and kitchen. At the same time, the pregnant woman's urine was analyzed for the contents of metabolites from 5 phthalates. The study included 1,764 women and the analyzes were adjusted for important background factors.

Analyzes show that pregnant women living in PVC-floored homes had higher levels of metabolites from three phthalates (DBP, BBzP and DEHP) when compared to women living in homes with other floor materials such as wood and linoleum. There was also indications for a dose-response relationship, i.e., the more rooms with PVC floors, the higher the levels of these phthalate metabolites in the urinary pregnant women's urine.

Related Stories

"We know that the three phthalates DBP, BBzP and DEHP are used in PVC flooring materials, but also in many other products," said Huan Shu, PhD in public health sciences at Stockholm University, and principal author of the study. However, many older phthalates such as DEHP have today been replaced with other plasticizers in PVC. Christina Rudén, a professor at Stockholm University says that these chemicals are currently occupied in EU limitation lists where they are considered dangerous and therefore will be forbidden. Carl-Gustaf Bornehag, professor at Karlstad University and project leader for the SELMA study, believes that these results show several basic problems with hazardous chemicals in goods and products. Although these chemicals are not used as much today, we find them in urine from all pregnant women in the SELMA study, which indicates that they are actually used. Another complicating factor is that flooring materials in a home have a life span of maybe 20-30 years, which means that we will be exposed and thus take up these chemicals for a very long time.

Source:

https://www.kau.se/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Children's National and NIAID launch pediatric clinical research partnership
Household disinfectants could contribute to obesity risk in children
Mesoblast’s MPC therapy for children featured at symposium for congenital heart disease
Concussion symptoms last for longer time in kids than adults
CHMP recommends approval of Gilenya for treatment of multiple sclerosis in children, adolescents
Excess pregnancy weight gain affects cardiometabolic risk in offspring
Removing tobacco product display from shops reduced number of children buying cigarettes
Children of mothers using cannabis may start using it at an earlier age, finds study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

An interview with Brendan O'Brien from Vision Direct, discussing everything from the types of contact lenses available to preventing 'dry eye' and the future potential of smart lenses!

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Dr. Neil Ebenezer from the charity Fight for Sight discusses the steps you can take to protect your eyesight into old age, and why research into ophthalmic diseases is desperately needed.

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

In many cases mammalian cells are the only option to produce recombinant proteins with correct post-translational modifications, e.g. glycosylation, which are required for proper function of the therapeutic protein.

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Children with asthma found to be disadvantaged in education and future occupation