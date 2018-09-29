UB receives £1.78 million to find new therapies for treating heart failure and diabetes

Sep 29 2018

The University of Birmingham has been awarded £1.78 million by the Wellcome Trust for research aimed at finding new therapies to treat diseases such as heart failure, diabetes and neurodegenerative disorders.

The Wellcome Trust Senior Research Fellowship funding has been awarded to Davide Calebiro, Professor of Molecular Endocrinology at the University of Birmingham's Institute of Metabolism and Systems Research and principal investigator at the Centre of Membrane Proteins and Receptors (COMPARE) at the Universities of Birmingham and Nottingham.

The funding will be used to investigate the function of a special family of proteins called 'G protein coupled receptors' (GPCRs), which play a vital role in how cells in the body communicate with one another.

Related Stories

Forty per cent of all prescribed drugs 'target' these receptors to treat widespread diseases, including heart failure, diabetes, hypertension, asthma and Parkinson's disease.

The team will use innovative microscopy methods, which they themselves have developed though previous pioneering research, that will allow them for the first time to directly visualize individual receptors as they work in living cells.

Professor Calebiro said: "By investigating how these receptors work on the surface of our cells, we aim to unlock the answers to fundamental and still open questions about how they produce specific effects in our body.

"To achieve this, we will use cutting-edge microscopy technologies that can visualize these events in unprecedented detail which will give previously unimaginable insights into G protein-coupled receptor function.

"We will investigate this under normal conditions and in cell models of heart disease, with the ultimate goal of developing new strategies to control the function of these vital receptors, which we hope will pave the way to more effective drugs for a wide variety of diseases including heart failure and diabetes."

The research will be carried out over the next five years and will be conducted in cooperation with an international team of scientists, with key involvement from COMPARE.

Source:

https://www.birmingham.ac.uk/news/latest/2018/09/research-drugs-innovation-diabetes-disease.aspx

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

FARXIGA receives positive results in Phase III DECLARE-TIMI 58 cardiovascular outcomes trial
University of Birmingham receives £1.9 million for global heart research in China, Brazil and Sri Lanka
Researchers start to understand how to make lab-grown heart cells mature
Diabetes patients with poor blood sugar control face highest risk of serious infections
IQWiG recommends update in health care aspects of DMP ‘type 1 diabetes’
Researchers find link between sudden cardiac death and common heart condition
Novel approach allows researchers to define how cells in the retina respond to diabetes
CIRM approves $1.6M grant to help bring human islet-like organoids to diabetic patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

An interview with Brendan O'Brien from Vision Direct, discussing everything from the types of contact lenses available to preventing 'dry eye' and the future potential of smart lenses!

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Dr. Neil Ebenezer from the charity Fight for Sight discusses the steps you can take to protect your eyesight into old age, and why research into ophthalmic diseases is desperately needed.

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

In many cases mammalian cells are the only option to produce recombinant proteins with correct post-translational modifications, e.g. glycosylation, which are required for proper function of the therapeutic protein.

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Mesoblast’s MPC therapy for children featured at symposium for congenital heart disease