Researchers find ALS drug as potential treatment for prostate cancer

Oct 3 2018

Researchers have discovered a new use for an old drug as a potential treatment for prostate cancer. The findings are published in the journal The Prostate.

Since the 1940s, androgens have been linked to prostate cancer, and decades of work since have focused on androgen receptor (AR), a nuclear receptor transcription factor. Although AR drives prostate cancer, inhibiting it induces remission for only a short time. Investigators have found that a drug approved for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis--called riluzole--promotes the degradation of AR through a distinct pathway.

The findings suggest that riluzole should be investigated clinically for prostate cancer and predict that it may be effective for both early stage and advanced disease," said senior author Dr. Shahriar Koochekpour, of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Source:

https://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/prostate/als-drug-may-help-treat-prostate-cancer

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

FDA permits marketing of ClonoSEQ assay to detect minimal residual disease in blood cancer patients
UCI researchers receive $3.4 million grant to study new class of cancer killing immunotherapeutics
Non-small cell lung cancer patients survive longer when treated with durvalumab
FDA approves first intravenous treatment for metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma
Australian scientists resolve a key question in ovarian cancer care
Cancer undercuts ability of normal cells to consume glucose, finds study
Aggressive breast cancer cells hijack protective protein to aid growth
Gangrene-causing bacteria show promise as cancer treatment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

An interview with Brendan O'Brien from Vision Direct, discussing everything from the types of contact lenses available to preventing 'dry eye' and the future potential of smart lenses!

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Dr. Neil Ebenezer from the charity Fight for Sight discusses the steps you can take to protect your eyesight into old age, and why research into ophthalmic diseases is desperately needed.

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

In many cases mammalian cells are the only option to produce recombinant proteins with correct post-translational modifications, e.g. glycosylation, which are required for proper function of the therapeutic protein.

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Cancer risk due to lifestyle and environmental factors can be prevented