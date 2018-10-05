New findings can promote healthy behavior among hypertensive women in Ghana

Oct 5 2018

In the current issue of Family Medicine and Community Health (Volume 6,Number 3, 2018, pp.115-123, researchers Bishwajit Ghose and Sanni Yaya of the Faculty of Social Sciences, School of International Development and Global Studies University of Ottawa, Ottawa, ON, Canada, describe how this study is the first to assess the effect of socioeconomic status on blood pressure-controlling behavior among adult women with hypertension in Ghana.

The findings could be of crucial importance to health and social policy makers who are working toward reducing the burden of heart diseases and promoting healthy behavior among adult women in Ghana as well as in neighboring countries.

