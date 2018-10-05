New tool improves assessment of postpartum depression symptoms

Oct 5 2018

In the current issue of Family Medicine and Community Health (Volume 6,Number 3, 2018, pp.104-114; DOI:https://doi.org/10.15212/FMCH.2018.0109, researchers Ajibola A. Ishola, Chisom C. Obasi and Ismail T. Sholuke of the Department of Psychology, University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Nigeria, describes how having a baby is often marked by disturbance in mood, and the birth of a premature baby can put mothers at greater risk of psychological distress than the birth of a full-term baby.

Related Stories

Available screening tools assess postpartum depression symptoms without consideration of mitigating sources of postpartum stress. Edinburgh Post-natal Depression scale is the commonest measure for differential diagnosis in Nigeria but limited in screening women for suicidal ideation and anxiety.

This study developed a new tool that improves the efficiency of, and reduces the time spent diagnosing postpartum depression among mothers of preterm babies. Efficiency in diagnosing the pathological reaction of mothers of preterm babies to the child's condition and the corresponding depression symptoms is highly important for implementation of cost-effective intervention by mental health practitioners.

Source:

https://www.ui.edu.ng/

Posted in: Child Health News | Device / Technology News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Autism spectrum disorders linked to greater risk for depression in young adulthood
Fewer daylight hours during late pregnancy may increase risk of postpartum depression
Arthritis common in individuals with varying degrees of depression, finds study
Brain region for stress control is enlarged in people with depression, finds study
Benefit and harm of new screening program for depression still remain unclear
Study points out strong link between opioid overdoses and depression
Mothers with gestational diabetes mellitus have elevated risk of postpartum depression symptoms
New guidelines for evaluation and treatment of perimenopausal depression

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

An interview with Brendan O'Brien from Vision Direct, discussing everything from the types of contact lenses available to preventing 'dry eye' and the future potential of smart lenses!

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Dr. Neil Ebenezer from the charity Fight for Sight discusses the steps you can take to protect your eyesight into old age, and why research into ophthalmic diseases is desperately needed.

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study examines link between brain function and impact of life events on depression