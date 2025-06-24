New research explores how music improves memory in humans

Society for NeuroscienceJun 24 2025

Music improves mood and memory to such an extent that treatment strategies for diseases like Alzheimer's or dementia sometimes incorporate music. But how music boosts memory remains unclear. In a new JNeurosci paper, Kayla Clark, from Rice University, and Stephanie Leal, from University of California, Los Angeles, explored what features of music improve memory in humans. 

After study participants viewed images of everyday experiences, the researchers played music and manipulated its features. Some features-like whether songs were happy or sad, or song familiarity-had no bearing on how well participants remembered the images. However, individual differences in the strength of emotional responses elicited from music did impact memory recall. Of note, this memory boosting effect was specific to different aspects of memory. Says Clark, "The more emotional that people became from the music, the more they remembered the gist of a previous event. But people who had more moderate emotional responses to music remembered more details of previous events." 

According to the authors, their work points to the specificity with which music boosts aspects of memory. The authors emphasize that musical interventions for improving memory in patients may need to be personalized since music does not uniformly enhance memory. 

Source:

Society for Neuroscience

Journal reference:

Clark, K., & Leal, S. L. (2025). Fine-tuning the details: post-encoding music differentially impacts general and detailed memory. Journal of Neuroscience. doi.org/10.1523/jneurosci.0158-25.2025.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

