Apollo Endosurgery to distribute cold Ensizor Flexible Endoscopic Scissors in select markets

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. ("Apollo") (Nasdaq:APEN), a global leader in less invasive medical devices for bariatric and gastrointestinal procedures, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Slater Endoscopy, LLC to distribute the cold Ensizor® Flexible Endoscopic Scissors in the United States, Europe, and select other markets.

The Ensizor Flexible Endoscopic Scissor is indicated to cut and dissect tissue and sutures during endoscopic procedures. The innovative Edge Flex™ technology greatly enhances the cutting performance of endoscopic scissors by offering a very thin, yet rigid blade construction. The rigid armature provides unparalleled strength while the flexible blades ensure constant cutting contact providing physicians reliable and consistent cutting performance.

"The Ensizor scissors are complementary to OverStitch™ endoscopic suturing procedures. As the OverStitch user base expands and as physicians explore more uses for suturing, it is important for us to meet the need for cutting and removal of sutures," said Todd Newton, CEO of Apollo Endosurgery. "We have been very impressed by the Ensizor technology and our customer base will find Ensizor to add value for their therapeutic endoscopic needs."

"We are excited to work with Apollo Endosurgery, in order to bring the Ensizor scissors to broader adoption in the growing area of therapeutic endoscopy," said Charlie Slater, CEO of Slater Endoscopy.

The Ensizor Flexible Endoscopic Scissors are available for sale immediately through Apollo in the United States and select European countries.