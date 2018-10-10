New mobile apps may simplify complex genomic and biome data

Oct 10 2018

Spurred by the rapidly expanding use of in-home tests for "omic" - genomic and microbiomic - data for humans, pets, and even homes themselves, university researchers have begun tackling the difficult challenge of making the results interactive and understandable to non-experts.

While misinterpreting a pet's lineage or the tracks of a cockroach across a kitchen countertop may or may not carry large financial consequences, scientific literature brims with examples of incorrect or misinterpreted omic home-test results that prompted expensive and unnecessary follow-up medical tests. Already, more than 5 million reports of genetic and microbiome (the bacteria, viruses, and fungi that live in and on our bodies) have been delivered as a result of such direct-to-consumer tests, and in some cases the emotional toll can be as consequential as the financial.

Related Stories

Supported by a new National Science Foundation (NSF) grant, NYU Tandon School of Engineering Associate Professor Oded Nov, an expert in human-computer interaction, leads the research project with Associate Professor Orit Shaer of Wellesley College. The team is working with the Open Humans Foundation platform to fashion user studies en route to first-of-their-kind tools that he hopes industry will widely adopt.

The team is developing mobile apps to allow users to share results and curated medical news with others within their families or a community interested in the same disease, for example. In the process, the researchers plan to design and test best practices for communicating and interacting with complex genomic and biome data.

In addition, the researchers will build an UbiqOmic space to test volunteers' understanding of data presentation and interaction tools. They will also conduct a longitudinal study in three households, whose members will self-monitor for allergens or undesired food ingredients - and perhaps discover how changing these ingredients affects their own microbiome and those of other people in the household. As part of NYU Tandon's ITEST summer program supported by the NSF, Nov will engage New York City middle and high school students and teachers in the project.

Nov, a member of the NYU Tandon faculty in the Department of Technology Management and Innovation, has long focused on human-computer interaction and social computing. He holds degrees from Tel Aviv University, the London School of Economics, and Cambridge University. His many honors include a National Science Foundation CAREER Award, as well as grants from Google, the MacArthur Foundation, and the National Academies Keck Futures Initiative.

The NSF Division of Information and Intelligent Systems granted $500,000 for the research, which NYU and Wellesley College share equally.

Source:

http://www.poly.edu/news/new-apps-take-confusion-out-genome-and-microbiome-home-tests

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Genetic link to erectile dysfunction discovered
Researchers identify sex-specific genetic risk factor for pancreatic cancer
New genome editing tool used to heal genetic disease
New DNA test can predict adult heart attack risk much earlier in life
Periodontal disease may be an initiator of Alzheimer's
National Institutes of Health supports novel drug discovery research
Gram-negative bacteria found to be risk factor for worse outcomes in hospitalized ILD patients
Notes and coins harbor life threatening bacteria, including MRSA and VRE

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Beyond BRCA: Epigenetic Silencing in Breast Cancer

An interview with Professor William Newman, discussing his recent discovery in the field of breast cancer research, and the options that this will provide for women who have a family history of breast cancer but test negative for BRCA1/2 mutations.

Beyond BRCA: Epigenetic Silencing in Breast Cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Scientists call for microbiota vault of healthy bacteria