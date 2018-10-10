Synedgen announces market launch of Moisyn Rinse for treatment of dry mouth symptoms

Synedgen, a company leveraging its proprietary glycomics technology platform to develop glycopolymer-based therapeutics for infectious and inflammatory conditions, today announced the market launch of Moisyn™ Rinse for the treatment of the symptoms of xerostomia, or dry mouth. Moisyn Rinse is being distributed by Prisyna, the oral care division of Synedgen.

The Moisyn product line is the first glycomics targeted therapy that has been shown in a clinical study to reduce pain and increase comfort for patients living with dry mouth1. Moisyn products, including Moisyn Mist, the convenient spray formulation, provide advanced relief from the symptoms of dry mouth while moisturizing and lubricating the oral cavity.

"The introduction of Moisyn Rinse is part of Synedgen's commitment to improving oral health based on the benefits of our glycomics technology," said Shenda Baker, Ph.D., President and Chief Operating Officer of Synedgen. "The Synedent® and Moisyn family of products demonstrate the value that glycomics can bring to addressing important unmet patient needs. We are bringing that same commitment to addressing other inflammatory and infectious diseases associated with the mucosal interface utilizing the promise of glycomics to improve human health."

"The commercial launch of Moisyn Rinse is another milestone for Prisyna and our dedicated team," said Leo Pranitis, General Manager of Prisyna. "Moisyn provides relief for the symptoms of dry mouth, a condition which is associated with tooth decay, disturbed sleep, oral infections and a range of other oral health problems. The glycomics technology that differentiates both our Moisyn and Synedent family of products is unique, truly innovative and most importantly, addresses a need that is not currently being fully met by the product offerings on the market."