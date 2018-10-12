Research shows basophils are key players in lung development

Oct 12 2018

Lungs are vital organs required for the uptake of oxygen in exchange for carbon dioxide. However, the enormous complexity of the respiratory organ is often underestimated and deserves a closer look: A broad range of specialized cells work closely together to ensure the proper functioning of the lung and provide the vital gas exchange. Among those cells are various immune cells, which keep invading microorganisms in check while at the same time preventing harmful inflammation.

The development and maturation of this complex organ during the embryonal stages and after birth was largely unknown. In the latest issue of Cell (DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2018.09.009), scientists from Israel and Austria made an important contribution to the understanding of the pulmonary immune-development using a combination of high throughput single-cell RNA sequencing, functional assays and cutting-edge microscopy methods. The research group of Ido Amit from the Weizmann Institute of Science, together with the teams of Sylvia Knapp at the CeMM Research Center for Molecular Medicine of the Austrian Academy of Sciences and the Department of Medicine I of the Medical University Vienna and Tibor Harkany at the Center for Brain Research of the Medical University of Vienna could establish the first comprehensive map of lung cell types and their inter-lineage crosstalk during development.

Related Stories

An unexpected finding: basophils, immune cells that were hitherto held responsible for allergic reactions, reside in lungs where they develop into a special subtype that produces crucial growth factors and cytokines. These cells are different from previously described basophils that circulate in the blood, and their role in development and homeostasis, specifically in the lungs, was never reported before.

"We were able to show that the development of the lung proceeds in several waves, and that lung resident basophils are important players," Anna-Dorothea Gorki, CeMM/MedUni Vienna PhD student and co-first author of the study, explains. "Basophils broadly interact with other cell types of the lung, especially macrophages. Molecular signals, emitted by basophils, assist in the maturation of macrophages into their lung-specific phenotype, the so called alveolar macrophage."

"This discovery is very interesting, even from a medical point of view," Sylvia Knapp, Principal Investigator at CeMM and Professor at the Medical University Vienna, adds. "The unique signals of basophils and their impact on macrophages suggest they may play a role in lung diseases and might therefore expose and potential target for novel immunotherapies."

Source:

https://cemm.at/news/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Researchers show possibility to restore insulin cell function in type 2 diabetes
Baseline PSA levels measured at midlife predict risk of aggressive prostate cancer in black men
Simple cleaning procedure reduces MRSA transmission from therapy dogs to children with cancer
Beyond BRCA: Epigenetic Silencing in Breast Cancer
New blood test may detect early-stage lung cancer when surgical intervention is not possible
Study reveals factors linked to the development of Crohn's disease
New report provides overview of cancer risk among U.S. Hispanics/Latinos
Too much shut-eye can be bad for the brain, shows new study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Working Towards a Sustainable Future for the NHS

An interview with Jennifer Lee, Director of Market Access and Advocacy at Janssen UK, the pharmaceutical company of Johnson & Johnson, discussing the importance of innovation in the private sector and making new technologies available to the NHS.

Working Towards a Sustainable Future for the NHS

Diagnosing Atrial Fibrillation in 30 Seconds

An interview with Glyn Barnes, Marketing Director for AliveCor, about Kardia Mobile and the Kardia Band, the FDA approved devices which can provide a diagnostic quality ECG reading in 30 seconds.

Diagnosing Atrial Fibrillation in 30 Seconds
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Nanopore technology combined with DNA computing to catch early biomarkers for small cell lung cancer