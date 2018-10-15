‘EinsteinVision’ that improves hand-eye coordination of surgeons introduced at Harefield Hospital

Patients in London are benefiting from ‘quicker, more accurate’ surgical procedures following the introduction of a ‘pioneering’ and ‘progressive’ 3D camera system which improves the hand-eye coordination of surgeons.

EinsteinVision in use

Royal Brompton and Harefield NHS Foundation Trust is one of only a handful of cardiac units in the UK to be using the ‘EinsteinVision’ equipment– a 3D imaging system developed by B. Braun Medical Ltd. The equipment revolutionizes procedures and surgical results through better precision and accuracy, and reduced operation time.

The mobile system, funded by Royal Brompton and Harefield hospitals charity, will now be used at Harefield Hospital to carry out thoracic, cardiac, endoscopic and minimally invasive surgery.

Mr Toufan Bahrami, consultant cardiac surgeon at Harefield Hospital, said:

This is a highly-advanced, innovative piece of equipment. From a surgical point of view, the 3D imaging provides clarity, definition and depth way beyond anything you can get on a 2D screen. I am passionate about developing minimally-invasive cardiac surgery, and EinsteinVision helps us to deliver procedures more accurately and more quickly, meaning patients spend less time in the operating theatre.

The equipment is already being used, and patients are already benefitting.”

Group Chairman and Chief Executive at B. Braun UK, Hans Hux, said:

As one of the world’s leading healthcare companies, we pride ourselves on developing specialist technology to improve medical procedures. The pioneering EinsteinVision is at the forefront of these advancements. This innovative technology helps to improve a surgeon’s precision and concentration levels, which in turn supports them through demanding, lengthy surgical procedures. EinsteinVision will aid existing and future surgeons in maintaining the highest levels of patient care, and this very much supports our company vision to ‘protect and improve the health of people’”.

Royal Brompton and Harefield NHS Foundation Trust is the largest specialist heart and lung center in the UK and among the largest in Europe. In 2016/17, the Trust cared for more than 200,000 patients in outpatient clinics and nearly 40,000 inpatients.

As part of the global B. Braun group, B. Braun in the UK is a leader in key market areas including computer navigated orthopedic surgery, needle safety technology, surgical instrumentation, sterile technology and disinfection and hygiene.