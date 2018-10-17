Study identifies factors associated with prescription opioid misuse among students

Oct 17 2018

In a survey-based study of 9,449 university students at a large, public Midwestern university, misusers of prescription opioid medications were more likely to live off campus, have a lower grade point average, and exhibit increased impulsivity. In the American Journal of Addictions study, prescription opioid misusers were also more likely to report earlier age of sexual activity and were less likely to use barrier protection during sexual activity.

“This study identifies a number of risk factors for those misusing prescription opioids that can be used to develop and refine prescription opioid misuse screening tools for university health centers,” the authors wrote. “It also identifies a number of concurring behaviors that can simultaneously be addressed when prescription opioid misusers are identified.”

Source:

https://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/study-examines-factors-linked-opioid-misuse-among-university-students

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags:

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Modeling Non-Numerical Data in Systems Biology

An interview with Dr. Eshan Mitra, discussing the importance of computer models in biology and the development of a more accurate model of the RAF phosphorylation pathway.

Modeling Non-Numerical Data in Systems Biology

Working Towards a Sustainable Future for the NHS

An interview with Jennifer Lee, Director of Market Access and Advocacy at Janssen UK, the pharmaceutical company of Johnson & Johnson, discussing the importance of innovation in the private sector and making new technologies available to the NHS.

Working Towards a Sustainable Future for the NHS

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »