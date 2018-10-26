ECFC appreciates Administration for proposing rules to expand use of HRAs by employers

Oct 26 2018

ECFC, the leading nonprofit organization promoting choice in benefit solutions, applauds the proposed regulations from the U.S. Departments of the Treasury, Health and Human Services, and Labor regarding expanding the use of health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs) by employers.

The DOL, Treasury Department, and the HHS have reviewed the previous requirements regarding HRAs and have issued proposed regulations which will provide additional opportunities for employers to offer HRAs to their employees.

Related Stories

"ECFC appreciates the efforts of the Administration for proposing regulations that would expand the opportunities for employers to offer HRAs to their employees," said ECFC Executive Director Martin Trussell. "This is a positive step for employers and American workers. ECFC will continue to review the proposed regulations and look forward to providing additional comments to the Administration."

The proposed rules would generally retain the current types of permitted HRAs (integrated HRAs, HRAs restricted to excepted benefits, and retiree-only HRAs) and also allow two new types of HRAs:

  • An individual health insurance premium reimbursement HRA (provided that certain requirements related to nondiscrimination, notice, no other group health plan coverage, etc.) are satisfied.
  • An excepted benefit HRA that generally allows up to $1,800 per year (plus carryover amounts) in reimbursement for medical expenses (OTHER than health insurance premiums) provided that employees are offered coverage under another group health plan sponsored by the employer.
Source:

https://ecfc.org/news/424436/ECFC-Applauds-Proposed-Regulations-to-Expand-the-Use-of-Health-Reimbursement-Arrangements-.htm

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Gun store owner marshals voters to expand Medicaid in Idaho
Fixing Obamacare’s ‘family glitch’ hinges on outcome of November elections
Marketplace subsidies may be option in 2020 for plans without blanket benefits
One-time universal screening recommended to tackle increase in hepatitis C
States explore paths to pay their share for Medicaid expansion — using political GPS
Gavin Newsom is bullish on single-payer — except when he’s not
Podcast: KHN’s ‘What the Health?’ Republicans’ preexisting political problem
Medicare for all? CMS chief warns program has enough problems already

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease

An interview with Dr. Andrew Ewald, discussing the influence of the myoepithelium on breast cancer growth and the importance of studying metastasis.

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study finds why pregnant women in mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan prefer cesarean delivery