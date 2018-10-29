Study examines effects of walking exercise training on cognitive function in people with MS

Oct 29 2018

John DeLuca, PhD, senior vice president for Research and Training at Kessler Foundation, has received a $95,000 sub-award from EMD Serono, the biopharmaceutical business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, in the U.S. and Canada. The award funds a collaborative study with the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) titled "Effects of Walking Exercise Training on Learning and Memory Outcomes in Multiple Sclerosis."

Learning and memory impairments are prevalent, disabling, and poorly-managed among individuals with multiple sclerosis (MS). Exercise training may be an effective behavioral approach for managing MS-related cognitive dysfunction. This randomized controlled trial examines the effects of treadmill walking exercise training on learning and memory performance, hippocampal volume, and hippocampal resting-state functional connectivity in people with MS.

Related Stories

"Aerobic exercise may improve cognitive deficits in people with MS through neuroplasticity, which is the brain's ability to reorganize itself by generating new neural connections throughout life," remarked Dr. DeLuca. "We predict that improvements in learning and memory and cardiorespiratory fitness will be associated with increased hippocampal volume and resting-state functional connectivity. The results of this research will lay the groundwork for physical rehabilitation interventions that improve cognitive function in people with MS."

UAB researchers plan to enroll 40 people with MS who demonstrate objective learning and memory impairments. Baseline and follow-up MRI data will be collected by UAB researchers and analyzed by Kessler Foundation researchers.

"This study is the first to examine two different exercise programs as potential treatments for MS-related learning-and-memory impairment," remarked Brian Sandroff, PhD, principal investigator of the study, and assistant professor in the UAB School of Health Professions. "Through this rigorous study, we anticipate we will provide important evidence for the potential role of exercise training for managing learning and memory problems in MS," he summarized.

Source:

http://www.kesslerfoundation.org/content/kessler-foundation-and-uab-study-aerobic-exercise-improve-cognitive-deficits-ms

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Paternal exercise has significant impact on child's lifelong metabolic health
Interactive robot helps older people exercise and detects underlying health problems
Study explores how cognitive performance may improve during aerobic exercise
Supervised aerobic exercise can support major depression treatment
Most US adults do not engage in muscle-strengthening exercise, study shows
Conceptual framework proposed to examine role of exercise in multiple sclerosis
Research shows people over 65 are not performing enough physical activity
Nutrition has bigger positive impact on bone mass and strength than exercise

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease

An interview with Dr. Andrew Ewald, discussing the influence of the myoepithelium on breast cancer growth and the importance of studying metastasis.

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Exercise could reduce risk of falling for older adults with AD