Americans divided on how to manage neck and back pain, survey reveals

New survey data from the Orlando Health Spine Center reveals a significant difference among Americans on how to manage neck and back pain. Respondents were split between relying on rest and reduced activity (44%), turning to over-the-counter pain relievers (42%), and hot/cold therapies (29%) - an uncertainty that may be discouraging some from seeking medical guidance.

We want patients living their best life. We want patients to be able to do the things they love with their family and friends. If they come to see us, we will be able to offer therapies or treatments to get them back to where they were much quicker." Brian Braithwaite, M.D., Interventional Spine & Pain Physician at the Orlando Health Spine Center

Dr. Braithwaite determines the best course of treatment for each patient at the Orlando Health Spine Center by starting with thorough examinations and images such as MRI or CT scans, ensuring a personalized approach to pain management.

"Once we have a good idea of what's causing their pain, then it's easy to come up with the plan," said Dr. Braithwaite. "It's very important that we're able to offer patients conservative alternatives because many times they don't need anything invasive to feel better."

Reeta Brendamour, 66, experienced excruciating shoulder pain and arm numbness that kept her from enjoying her favorite activities and a once-active lifestyle. She initially tried home remedies and avoided seeing a doctor, concerned that surgery might be her only option.

According to the survey, she's not alone, only 5% of Americans consider surgery their top option for relieving pain. "I didn't want surgery. I didn't even want to go to the doctor to find out what was going on," Brendamour said. "I just avoided it."

When the pain became too much to bear, Reeta scheduled an appointment with Dr. Braithwaite, who diagnosed her with arthritis and degenerative disc disease. She learned the pain she was experiencing stemmed from her neck and he recommended steroid injections to reduce inflammation and relieve the pain.

"Within two days, all my pain and all the numbness was gone," said Brendamour. "It was a miracle. It truly was a miracle. I can now do things that I didn't think I was going to be able to do anymore."

The treatment allowed her to return to activities she loves, including golfing, teaching yoga and traveling the world.

Dr. Braithwaite reminds patients that aging doesn't have to mean living in pain. "Longevity and happiness aren't just about living pain-free - it's about maintaining function," he said. "Your body doesn't heal like it used to, so it may require injection therapy or other treatments to accelerate the healing process and provide a full recovery."

The Orlando Health Spine Center offers a comprehensive range of treatments for various conditions.

"It's a one-stop shop - no matter what's going on with a patient's spine, neck or lower back, we can evaluate and help them feel better," said Dr. Braithwaite. "Whether it's conservative treatment, physical therapy or imaging, everything can be done in-house to help patients find relief."

Survey methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by Ipsos on the KnowledgePanel® from May 30 to June 1, 2025, and surveyed 1,024 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. This poll is based on a nationally representative probability sample and has margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points at the 95%confidence level, for results based on the entire sample of adults. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact: [email protected].