Insilico Medicine to present latest advances in drug development at Supply Side West Conference

Insilico Medicine, a Rockville-based company developing the end-to-end drug discovery pipeline utilizing the next generation artificial intelligence, will present its latest advances in modern drug development at the Supply Side West Conference in Las Vegas, 8-9 of November.

Artificial Intelligence techniques (AI), such as deep learning (DL), reinforcement learning (RL), and generative adversarial networks (GANs), - generating as much data as possible - can be used to invent entirely new products. At Insilico AI has been used as a powerful tool to identify targets for drug development, and with the ability to simulate and accelerate research processes, AI helps more drugs to be discovered and come to market quickly. The presentation will focus on the latest advances in artificial intelligence for discovery, development and real world evidence collection of geroprotectors.

"We were one of the first groups to start using AI to predict the effects of the nutraceuticals and launch a range of products with a nutraceutical company. We are happy to present our results at the Supply Side Conference, which gathers the key industry leaders. The topic of AI for drug development is rapidly gaining popularity, and we are happy to be at the leading edge of research and one of the innovation drivers in the area", says Alex Zhavoronkov, Ph.D., Founder, and CEO of Insilico Medicine, Inc.

In addition the company intends to announce a key research partnership with one of the leading organizations in evidence-based products for longevity biotechnology. Through its Young.AI system Insilico Medicine provides a range of research tools for the aging research community and enables a variety of research collaborations.

Supply Side West Conference brings together the largest health&nutrition industry professionals focused on dietary supplement, beverage, functional food, personal care, and sports nutrition innovation to drive their innovation, growth, and profitability, with input from purchasing, product development, marketing, supply chain management and more. The Conference is held on 6-10 of November.