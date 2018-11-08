Study shows effects of flipped classroom approach on medical certificate education

Nov 8 2018

The quality of medical certificates written by students of medicine was better when they were taught by using the flipped classroom approach instead of traditional lecturing. A randomly selected student from the flipped classroom group had an 85% probability to receive a better total score than a student from the traditional teaching group, according to a new study from the University of Eastern Finland.

One of the goals of medial training is to provide students with good skills in writing medical certificates and medical statements. In Finland, permanent residents are covered by social security insurance administered by the Social Insurance Institution of Finland. In accordance with this social security scheme, patients with certain illnesses are entitled to special reimbursement of their medical costs. The procedure for obtaining this entitlement is initiated by a medical certificate written by the treating doctor. Hence, doctors must have good certificate writing skills and knowledge of the content and goals of the insurance scheme.

Related Stories

Nowadays, medical education is increasingly geared towards methods that activate students, such as flipped learning in which students prepare for classes by, for example, viewing video materials in advance. The effects of flipped learning on medical certificate education hasn't been studied much before.

The study compared the writing skill scores of students attending traditional lectures and students participating in flipped classroom teaching in medical certificate education. In medical education offered in Finland, skills in medical certificate writing are taught to fourth-year students as part of a more extensive introductory course in general practice. In 2015, teaching was delivered through traditional lectures. In 2016, the flipped classroom approach was used, and students familiarized themselves with video materials independently before each class. In both years, students used the same background material to write a medical certificate on the entitlement of a fictional patient to special reimbursement of diabetes medication. A random sample of 40 students from each year was selected for analysis, and two experts assessed the students' statements by giving scores to different sections.

Source:

http://www.uef.fi/-/parempia-b-lausuntoja-kaanteisella-opetuksella

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

The appendix may be associated with Parkinson’s disease
Study compares programming strategies used in implanted cardiac defibrillators
Study investigates how brain lesion affects child’s language localization and abilities
New nano-immunotherapy promotes long-term acceptance of transplanted organs
Organic food may protect against cancers finds study
Study reveals how cancer-causing HPVs evolved
Lymph nodes serve as reservoirs of prolonged bacterial persistence during Mtb infection
Stress can cause memory loss and brain shrinkage finds study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease

An interview with Dr. Andrew Ewald, discussing the influence of the myoepithelium on breast cancer growth and the importance of studying metastasis.

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Minimally invasive surgery for cervical cancer may not be a good idea finds a pair of studies