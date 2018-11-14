Soy protein equally effective as animal protein in building muscle strength

Nov 14 2018

According to a recent meta-analysis, soy protein is equally effective as animal protein in building muscle mass and strength. Undertaking resistance exercise is key in increasing muscle strength.

Amongst athletes there exists a common misconception that animal proteins, particularly whey, are more effective than soy protein at building muscle mass and strength. This speculation comes from acute studies which find that whey protein stimulates muscle protein synthesis to a greater extent than plant proteins. However, acute differences in muscle synthesis do not reflect longer term impact on muscle strength.

Related Stories

A recent meta-analysis of nine randomized controlled trials compared the longer-term effects of soy protein versus animal proteins, on muscle mass and strength in combination with resistance exercise. Data from 266 individuals were analyzed. The majority were men and age ranged between 18 to 70 years.

All the studies found significant increases in muscle strength and muscle mass in response to resistance training after at least 6 weeks of intervention, irrespective of protein source. There was no difference in muscle strength between individuals supplemented with soy protein or with animal (whey, beef, milk or dairy) protein. The main driver for building muscle strength is the combination of protein intake and resistance training.

The results of this meta-analysis indicate that soy protein supplementation produces similar gains in strength and muscle mass compared to animal protein.

According to Mark Messina, PhD, the lead author of the study, soy protein is a good option for meeting protein needs not only because of its ability to promote gains in muscle mass and strength but also because soy protein modestly lowers blood cholesterol and soyfoods are environmentally friendly.

In conclusion, soyfoods and soy protein are an environmentally friendly and delicious plant-based option for building muscle mass and strength.

Source:

http://www.alprofoundation.org/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

One type of Chlamydia protein manipulates human cells in two different ways
Study: Single protein regulates network of genes essential for sperm development
Forced expression of a natural protein reduces fat in mice by a third
Mutant p53 protein 'tackles' DNA guardian to drive tumor development
UCLA researchers investigate how a protein factor contributes to cancer cell migration
New study sheds light on how CAR T cell therapy works
Researchers discover how protein pair regulates cellular calcium signals
Researchers focus on whether eating enough protein can help delay disability in older adults

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Empowering the NHS through Industry Partnerships

An interview with Cara Afzal and Lee-Ann Farrell discussing the importance of industry partnerships with the NHS, and how Janssen are working to improve dementia care for Manchester and hematology services for Wales.

Empowering the NHS through Industry Partnerships
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Cancer stem cells depend on amino acid metabolism, and it's proving to be their Achilles' heel