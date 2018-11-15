Mylan and Biocon launch new insulin glargine biosimilar in the UK

Mylan N.V. and Biocon Ltd. today announced the UK launch of Semglee® (Insulin Glargine solution for injection in pre-filled pen) 100 units/mL, an approved biosimilar of reference insulin glargine.

Semglee®, insulin glargine, is a once-a-day, long-acting basal insulin and is indicated for the treatment of diabetes mellitus in adults, adolescents and children aged 2 years and above.

Diabetes is a growing healthcare problem worldwide. In Europe alone, 66 million people have diabetes, which is predicted to rise to 81 million by 2045. In the UK, 3.7 million people have been diagnosed with diabetes and a further 12.3 million people are at increased risk of type 2 diabetes. If nothing changes, more than five million people will have diabetes in the UK by 2025.

With an estimated one in 17 people in the UK with diabetes, the prevalence is a huge growing concern for the NHS, which currently spends approx. 10% of its entire budget on diabetes management. This has led to a growing need for more affordable treatment options for healthcare providers (HCPs) and their patients, to improve access to a broader range of treatment options for diabetes sufferers, which is critical to managing this growing healthcare challenge.

Mylan UK Country Manager, Jean-Yves Brault commented:

Insulin glargine biosimilars play a key role in the challenges faced by the NHS and offer a better value option by being able to deliver increased affordability compared with the originator insulin glargine while still offering comparable safety, efficacy and tolerability. It shows our continued commitment to positively impact the health, and lives, of patients throughout the UK, who suffer from chronic conditions such as diabetes. We are delighted to be able to bring to market Semglee, with our partner Biocon, and this launch strengthens and supports our global diabetes and metabolism portfolio of 400 products.”

Paul V Thomas, Chief Commercial Officer, Biocon Biologics said:

The UK launch of Semglee, a biosimilar insulin glargine co-developed by Biocon and Mylan, is a reflection of our long-standing commitment to increasing insulin access for diabetes patients through the development of high quality biosimilars.”

Mylan partnered with Biocon, the developer and supplier of its European insulin glargine injections and has exclusive distribution and supply rights for the product across all 28 European Union (EU) member states and the European Economic Area (EEA) member states of Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

Mylan has a portfolio of 20 biosimilar and insulin analog products – one of the industry’s largest and most diverse portfolios – and deep experience with more than 60 marketing authorizations for biosimilar products worldwide.