George Mason University program focuses on weight management for low-income Latino children

Nov 29 2018

Latinos are one of the fastest growing populations in the United States and one of the largest communities in Prince William County, Virginia. Health-based outreach efforts and programs that provide targeted care for Latinos are limited, but a George Mason University program hopes to fix that.

Program Coordinator Daisy Posada, MPH '18, said Latino families often face barriers when shopping and learning about healthy lifestyles.

"Eating habits are very different based on what they have access to in stores and their income," said Posada. "One of the parts in our program is sharing recipes that are culturally appropriate but also something they can replicate at home."

The program, "Vidas Activas, y Familias Saludables (VALÉ): A Multidisciplinary Childhood Obesity Treatment Program for Latino Communities," focuses on children's weight management for low-income Latino youth, ages 5 to 9, and their families in Prince William County.

Originally funded by Mason's Multidisciplinary Research Initiative, the programming is in Spanish and pulls evidence-based expertise from three disciplines: exercise physiology, nutrition and psychology.

Recently the program was honored with the Potomac Health Foundation's Best Practice Award for Community Engagement. The recognition highlighted the program's work with a community advisory board that includes parents who participated in previous years and now help to improve cultural adaptations.

The VALÉ program is directed by Sina Gallo, assistant professor in the Department of Nutrition and Food Studies, Margaret Jones, professor in the College of Education and Human Development, and Robyn Mehlenbeck, a clinical associate professor in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences and director of Mason's Center for Psychological Services. The program also relies on local partnerships with schools and free clinics.

Related Stories

"Latino children are disproportionately affected by obesity, and our pilot program found early markers of cardiometabolic disease already present in many of the children aged 5 [to] 9 years," said Gallo. "Early treatment is key to save future health care costs, yet programs for pediatric obesity either do not exist or are inaccessible for many Latinos in this area."

As parents take part in lessons where they learn about reading nutrition labels, understanding different nutrients, reinforcing healthy eating and activity behaviors at home and cooking healthy meals, the children participate in a physical activity and are taught about healthy school lunch choices. At the end of each lesson, parents and children come together to share the meal prepared earlier, as well as set goals for the week together. Behavioral health skills help families make the difficult changes and keep healthy habits going after the program ends.

One cultural adaptation popular with parents is learning to cook meals that are affordable, easy to prepare and culturally appropriate. Posada said they teach families how to cook using pressure cookers, considering that some low-income families may be sharing small kitchens or not have access to full kitchens.

Last year, the program was awarded the Howard L. Greenhouse Grant from the Potomac Health Foundation, which allowed 44 families to complete the program. This year, the foundation extended the program's funding to offer it to an additional 48 families. VALÉ is currently recruiting for the next weight management program that will begin in January 2019.

Source:

https://www2.gmu.edu/news/572896

Posted in: Child Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Scientists focus on epigenetics to identify factors involved in Hispanic childhood obesity
Banning junk food ads to combat childhood obesity
Lifestyle intervention can benefit obese children despite common gene variants
Children with obesity receive good help in primary care
Reducing childhood obesity could lower burden of pediatric asthma
COPD linked to obesity in older women who have never smoked
New research project to combat obesity, type 2 diabetes receives NIH funding
Long term exposure to road traffic noise linked with greater obesity risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using Pre-Clinical Imaging to Detect Cancer

In this interview, Émilie Beaulieu Ouellet, Application Scientist for life science imaging at Photon Etc talks to New-Medical about their range of preclinical infrared imagers and how they can allow cancer detection.

Using Pre-Clinical Imaging to Detect Cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Obesity linked to COPD in never-smokers