Insilico Medicine to present work on AI for Drug Discovery at the AI World Conference

Nov 30 2018

Insilico Medicine, a Rockville-based company developing the end-to-end drug discovery pipeline utilizing the next generation artificial intelligence, will present its latest results in modern and next-generation AI for Drug Discovery at the AI World Conference in Boston on December 4th.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques, such as deep learning (DL) and reinforcement learning (RL) play a pivotal role in making the hunt for new pharmaceuticals quicker and more effective. The panel discussion will focus on how Artificial Intelligence is changing Drug Discovery and how to tackle the major challenges in the industry.

"We are happy to present our work at the AI World Conference, which gathers the key industry leaders. The topic of AI for drug discovery is rapidly gaining popularity, and we are happy to be at the leading edge of research and one of the innovation drivers in the area", says Alex Zhavoronkov, Ph.D., Founder, and CEO of Insilico Medicine, Inc.

AI World Conference brings together all the enterprise executives, decision makers, and business leaders from across the entire artificial intelligence and machine learning ecosystem. The Conference is held on December 3-5.

