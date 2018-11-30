Study shows connection between specific genes and ADHD

Nov 30 2018

There is a clear connection between specific genes and ADHD.

A new international study shows that if you have specific genetic variations, the probability of having ADHD is very high.

"This is a break-through for the ADHD-research, and rise the biological base for the condition," says Professor Jan Haavik at the K.G. Jebsen Centre for Research on Neuropsychiatric Disorders, University of Bergen.

The study is published in Nature Genetics.

Comparing genes

Related Stories

Haavik has contributed to the first and biggest genetic study of its kind. The international study compared 20 000 persons with ADHD with 35 000 persons in a control group.

"We hope that the demonstration of the genetic connection may alter the view on ADHD. The condition is not due to bad upbringing, bad environment or bad attitude," Haavik points out.

Disproving bad upbringing

Haavik says that ADHD has been regarded differently through the history; from regarded as caused by bad upbringing and self-discipline to brain injury.

"This study is the first study that shows vulnerability-genes for ADHD. This does not mean that environment play no role. The environment influences how we develop and if ADHD-symptoms occurs," Haavik explains.

"Persons with ADHD often struggle more that others. When others do not recognize their problems as real, it may make their life even harder. This study, however, shows that ADHD is most real and partly biologically anchored," says Jan Haavik.

Source:

https://www.uib.no/en/med/122425/adhd-genetic

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Researchers discover first common genetic risk factors associated with ADHD
A love of coffee and tea is mostly genetic
FDA grants accelerated approval to oncology drug for treatment of key genetic driver of cancer
First-of-its-kind undertaking to study genetic, biological factors that contribute to development of opioid use disorder
Genetic therapy may help children with Angelman syndrome to overcome seizures
Why Mosquitoes prefer some people over others: Genetic discovery
Genetic risk score for autism linked with outcomes of psychological treatment
Study finds genetic links between alcohol dependence and psychiatric disorders

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using Pre-Clinical Imaging to Detect Cancer

In this interview, Émilie Beaulieu Ouellet, Application Scientist for life science imaging at Photon Etc talks to New-Medical about their range of preclinical infrared imagers and how they can allow cancer detection.

Using Pre-Clinical Imaging to Detect Cancer
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers reveal previously unknown genetic effect that can raise or reduce risk of heart disease