Novel nanowire memristor to artificially reproduce functions of biological synapses

Emulating and understanding the human brain is one of the most important challenges for modern technology: on the one hand, the ability to artificially reproduce the processing of brain signals is one of the cornerstones for the development of artificial intelligence, while on the other the understanding of the cognitive processes at the base of the human mind is still far away.

And the research published in the prestigious journal Nature Communications by Gianluca Milano and Carlo Ricciardi, PhD student and professor, respectively, of the Applied Science and Technology Department of the Politecnico di Torino, represents a step forward in these directions. In fact, the study entitled "Self-limited single nanowire systems combining all-in-one memristive and neuromorphic functionalities" shows how it is possible to artificially emulate the activity of synapses, i.e. the connections between neurons that regulate the learning processes in our brain, in a single "nanowire" with a diameter thousands of times smaller than that of a hair.

It is a crystalline nanowire that takes the "memristor", the electronic device able to artificially reproduce the functions of biological synapses, to a more performing level. Thanks to the use of nanotechnologies, which allow the manipulation of matter at the atomic level, it was for the first time possible to combine into one single device the synaptic functions that were individually emulated through specific devices. For this reason, the nanowire allows an extreme miniaturization of the "memristor", significantly reducing the complexity and energy consumption of the electronic circuits necessary for the implementation of learning algorithms.

Starting from the theorization of the "memristor" in 1971 by Prof. Leon Chua - now visiting professor at the Politecnico di Torino, who was conferred an honorary degree by the University in 2015 - this new technology will not only allow smaller and more performing devices to be created for the implementation of increasingly "intelligent" computers, but is also a significant step forward for the emulation and understanding of the functioning of the brain.

"The nanowire memristor - said Carlo Ricciardi - represents a model system for the study of physical and electrochemical phenomena that govern biological synapses at the nanoscale. The work is the result of the collaboration between our research team and the RWTH University of Aachen in Germany, supported by INRiM, the National Institute of Metrological Research, and IIT, the Italian Institute of Technology."