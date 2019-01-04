Scientists fix flawed plant genes, make plants grow 40% larger

Sally Robertson, B.Sc.Jan 4 2019Reviewed by Kate Anderton, B.Sc.

Researchers in the US have genetically engineered a way of shortcutting photosynthesis to increase the size of tobacco plants by up to 40%.

Plant growing in the sun - carrying out photosynthesis - picture taken by sevenkesevenke | Shutterstock

They say the development could be applied to increase the yield of other important crops, as a way of boosting food productivity for a growing population in the face of climate change. The research was published today in the journal Science.

Estimates suggest that, compared with 2005, worldwide demands on the agricultural system will increase by 60 to 120% by the middle of the century. However, crop yields are currently only increasing by less than 2% per year, suggesting there will be a significant shortfall in meeting this demand.

Although the use of pesticides, fertilisers and mechanization have improved yields over recent decades, these approaches are limited in terms of their potential for future growth.

Now, researchers are looking at ways to manipulate the process of photosynthesis as a way of boosting yields.

In photosynthesis, the chemical steps involved in converting carbon dioxide and water into sugar produce toxins that limit a crop’s potential to grow.

The plant recycles these chemicals in a process called photorespiration, but this uses up valuable energy that could otherwise have been used to boost the plant’s growth.

Now, Dr. Paul South from the US Agricultural Research Service and colleagues have found a way around this problem by engineering a way to shortcut this energy-expensive process.

It's been estimated that in plants like soybeans, rice and fruit and vegetables, it can be a significant drag on yield by as much as 36%. We've tried to engineer this shortcut to make them more energy efficient - and in field trials this translated into a 40% increase in plant biomass."

Dr. Paul South, Lead Scientist

One important holdback is that the photosynthesis glitch becomes more prevalent under the conditions of higher temperature and drought.

Co-author Amanda Cavanagh says: "Our goal is to build better plants that can take the heat today and in the future, to help equip farmers with the technology they need to feed the world.”

The scientists used tobacco plants for their experiment because they are quick and easy to modify, but they hope the approach could be used to significantly boost the yield of other important crops such as wheat, rice, soybean, potato and tomato.

However, the team acknowledges that the controversy surrounding genetic engineering will mean a lengthy review process will be needed to show that crops grown using this technology will be accepted by farmers and consumers.

The research that's necessary to prove that it has low environmental impact and is safe for consumption takes a minimum of ten years and many more dollars in research funds to make sure that this is a good and safe food product.”

Dr. Paul South, Lead Scientist

Sources:

Genetically modified 'shortcut' boosts plant growth by 40%.

Synthetic glycolate metabolism pathways stimulate crop growth and productivity in the field.

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Cell Biology | Genomics | Life Sciences News | Biochemistry

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Sally Robertson

Written by

Sally Robertson

Sally graduated from Greenwich University with a first-class honours degree in Biomedical Science. After five years working in the scientific publishing sector, Sally developed an interest in medical journalism and copywriting and went on to pursue this on a freelance basis. In her spare time Sally enjoys cross-country biking and walking, tennis and crosswords.

Suggested Reading

Genetic testing can help personalize diagnosis and treatment of kidney disease, study shows
Researchers reveal cause of possible genetic problems in mitochondria
Ancient genomes reveal changes in genetic status of eastern gorillas
Whole genome study identifies genetic architecture for diagnosis of polycystic ovary syndrome
Bulldogs' screw tails linked to rare inherited syndrome in humans
Multi-database electronic research finds link between gene polymorphisms with zinc status
Rockefeller scientists uncover genetic mutation responsible for tuberculosis vulnerability
Researchers compile atlas of genetic influences on osteoporosis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »