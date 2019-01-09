Certain psychiatric drugs may increase risk of pneumonia

Jan 9 2019

A review of published studies indicates that use of benzodiazepines and benzodiazepine related drugs (BZRDs), which are prescribed to treat various psychiatric diseases, may increase the risk of pneumonia.

The International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry analysis included 12 reports related to 10 studies involving more than 120,000 pneumonia cases. After pooling the estimates, the odds for developing pneumonia were 1.25-fold higher in BZRD users compared with individuals who had not taken BZRDs.

There was an increased risk of pneumonia among current and recent users, but not past users.

A Story of Innovative Molecules: From Machines to Cyclic Compounds
Bacterial resistance to last-resort antibiotic is spreading at alarming rate in Vietnam
Hospital readmission reduction program associated with increase in post-discharge mortality
Alzheimer’s Disease: Learning from the Past, Looking to the Future
Dry January brings physical, psychological and emotional benefits
Study confirms increased pneumonia risk with prescription opioids
Inhalable mRNA offers hope for patients with lung disease
Developing the Next Generation of Water-soluble DREADDs

