Body temperature and offspring size influence brain size in vertebrates

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Max Planck Institute of Animal BehaviorNov 4 2025

Vertebrates have extremely different brain sizes: even with the same body size, brain size can vary a hundredfold. As a rule, mammals and birds have the largest brains in relation to their body size, followed by sharks and reptiles. Amphibians and most fish, on the other hand, have the smallest brains of all vertebrates.

Why is this the case? In some animal groups, species that live in groups have larger brains than solitary species. They have to cope with rapidly changing social situations and therefore need a more powerful brain. In addition, mammals and birds, which generate their own body heat and therefore have a higher and more stable body temperature, have larger brains than most other vertebrates, whose body temperature is determined by the ambient temperature. But so far we do not have a solid explanation for this difference. Moreover, even within these groups, there are still major differences.

Brain tissue requires a constant amount of energy. Unlike other organs, the brain cannot simply shut down during sleep or periods of hunger. So when the brain grows larger, the organism must find the energy to supply it. According to the "Expensive Brain Hypothesis," the brain can only grow if it produces the additional energy itself or if it improves the organism's chances of survival so much that it can afford to grow and reproduce more slowly. This explains, for example, why monkey species that do not have to endure periods of hunger and thus energy loss throughout the year have larger brains, and why the brains of sedentary birds are larger than those of migratory birds.

Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Animal Behavior in Konstanz have investigated whether these correlations apply to all vertebrates. They found that in all vertebrate groups, body temperature has a significant influence on brain size. Species that can keep their bodies constantly warm can usually afford larger brains, as these are more efficient in warm environments. This also holds for so-called cold-blooded species that live in warm waters or specifically select such places. In addition, according to the researchers, the size of the offspring also limits brain size in adulthood. Since the costs of a large brain in relation to weight are particularly high for young animals, it pays to keep the value low at first. Those lineages that manage to both keep their bodies warm and produce large young have the biggest brains for a given body size.

We humans were lucky to be warm-blooded. In addition, our babies are large and fed for years. This allowed the evolution of largest brain of all vertebrates in relation to weight."

Professor Carel von Schaik, head of a fellow group at the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior

A constantly high body temperature was therefore a prerequisite for evolution to produce larger brains. However, this ability originally developed for other reasons-presumably, so that mammals could remain active at night and birds could fly longer distances. Only then was the door open for brain growth. In evolution, innovations can therefore have unexpected consequences and open up completely new possibilities.

Source:

Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior

Journal reference:

Song, Z., et al. (2025). Parental investment and body temperature explain encephalization in vertebrates. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2506145122

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study reveals how brain activity, energy use, and blood flow interact during sleep
Exploring the gut-brain-immune axis in neurodegeneration
Physical fitness, physical activity and screen time linked to brain development in adolescents
Breakthrough study identifies potential treatment for schizophrenia symptoms
MIT study reveals what happens inside the brain during sleep deprivation
Football hits leave lasting brain changes
Lack of essential amino acid prompts animals to seek out protein-rich yeast and gut bacteria
Hydroxytyrosol from olives shows new promise as a brain-protective compound

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New drug can have a promising effect in cancer patients with active brain metastases