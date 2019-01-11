Clinigen, Accord Healthcare extend exclusive European clinical trial supply agreement

First of its kind, ‘on demand’ supply service for clinical trials to be offered

Clinigen Group plc (‘Clinigen’), the global pharmaceutical and services company, announces that its Clinical Trial Service (‘CTS’) business has extended its exclusive European clinical trial supply agreement with Accord Healthcare (‘Accord’). Clinigen is also offering pharma companies an ‘on demand’ service to Accord’s products, a first for the industry.

Clinigen and Accord have been partnered since 2012 to deliver oncology Injectable Products, including carboplatin, cisplatin and paclitaxel, into clinical trials. The extended agreement now covers Accord’s European Solid Dose Products, including those in the central nervous system, autoimmune, diabetes and anti-viral therapy areas.

The CTS team is the sole point of contact for all clinical trial supply enquiries, ensuring an effective and secure supply chain in the distribution of Accord’s European product portfolio to pharmaceutical manufacturers, contract research organizations (CROs), clinical trial contract packagers and other specialist service providers. The drugs are supplied for use as comparator, co-therapy, rescue and adjunctive drugs in clinical trials.

The ‘on demand’ supply service will be available for any Clinigen client running clinical trials. They will be offered instant access to key products from Accord's generic oncology Injectable Product portfolio. Products will be held in large batch sizes on consignment ready for instant dispatch to new and existing clinical trials.

This is the first type of dedicated service providing instant access to products solely for clinical trials in the industry and directly tackles the constant timeline and flexibility challenges experienced when running clinical trials.

Shaun Chilton, Group Chief Executive Officer of Clinigen, said:

This extended agreement builds on the strong partnership we have with Accord in providing access to its medicines for use in clinical trials. The launch of our ‘on demand’ offering demonstrates the ability we have across the Group and the specialisms we have in the supply and distribution of medicines. These capabilities enable us to provide the best possible service to those running clinical trials.”

Phill Semmens, Senior Vice President Commercial, Accord Healthcare, EMENA, said: