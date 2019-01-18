INTEGRA Biosciences offers chance to win a VIAFLO 96/384 pipette

INTEGRA Biosciences is offering labs the chance to win a VIAFLO 96/384 pipette. Designed to simplify plate replication, plate reformatting or reservoir-to-plate transfers, the VIAFLO 96/384 allows labs without the space or budget for an expensive pipetting robot to increase the speed and throughput of routine tasks.

We’re giving away a VIAFLO 96/384 electronic pipette!

Affordable, compact and user-friendly, the VIAFLO 96/384 enables straightforward liquid transfers for 24-, 96- or 384-channels in parallel. The unique operating concept makes VIAFLO 96/384 as easy to use as any traditional handheld pipette, with easily interchangeable pipetting heads to allow you to switch between 24-, 96- and 384-channel pipetting as required. An intuitive Touch Wheel interface allows quick adjustments to pipetting parameters, and the system offers a choice of pre-set and user-defined pipetting protocols for common liquid handling tasks.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning a VIAFLO 96/384 – complete with a starter pack of matching pipette tips and reagent reservoirs – is fill out a short questionnaire that will help us to understand your pipetting needs even better. And even if you don’t win a VIAFLO 96/384, you could be one of 50 entrants to receive a $20 Amazon voucher. The deadline for entries is the 31st of March 2019, and the winner will be announced shortly afterwards.