Cognetivity signs agreement to become ninth industry partner of Dementias Platform UK

Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (the “Company” or “Cognetivity”) today announced that it has signed a commercial agreement with Dementias Platform UK (DPUK) to become its ninth industry partner. Cognetivity will join forces with DPUK’s existing partnership which includes many highly notable researchers from both academia and industry combining groundbreaking approaches from some of the world’s best research universities with the R&D skills and knowledge of world-leading pharmaceuticals companies in strategic partnership initiatives.

Other partners include biopharmaceutical companies AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline and Janssen and eleven leading academic institutions which include Cambridge University, University of Oxford, Imperial College London and University College London.

Cognetivity’s proprietary Integrated Cognitive Assessment (ICA) testing platform will be one of the select cognitive testing tools that are made available by DPUK to studies involving its cohorts – over 2 million individuals from over 50 long-term studies of health. The ICA is unique in its ability to provide precise, sensitive measurements of subjects’ ability to process visual information, and is importantly unaffected by subjects’ culture, language and shows no learning effect, allowing it to be continuously used to chart cognition, either at a subject’s home or in the clinic. The ICA allows detailed measurement of cognitive performance by testing different areas of the brain to standard cognitive tests, allowing measurement of small changes in cognition in the important but poorly understood pre-symptom phase of dementia.

Professor John Gallacher, Director of DPUK, said:

At DPUK we have brought together the people, organizations and institutions which collectively have the power to tackle dementia. We believe Cognetivity is a new, key player in this group and by allowing our research partners to utilize its exciting technology in their studies and combine the sensitive data it is able to provide on subjects’ cognitive performance with existing research data, we believe great strides can be made towards our ultimate goal of tackling this global challenge.”

Cognetivity CEO, Dr. Sina Habibi commented: