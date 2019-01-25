Gero to present latest results of aging studies at Longevity Therapeutics Conference

Jan 25 2019

Gero is a data-driven longevity company developing innovative therapies that will strongly extend the healthy period of life also known as healthspan. Latest results of Gero aging studies will be presented at Longevity Therapeutics Conference in San Francisco, January 29-31, 2019.

Peter Fedichev, founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Gero, will open "Supporting Discovery in Aging Research With Big Data» session with a talk titled "Hacking Aging: A Data-Driven Approach to Healthy Life Extension».

Dr. Fedichev will discuss dynamical aspects of aging process and demonstrate how approaches borrowed from dynamical systems theory could be used for systematic discovery of aging biomarkers and anti-aging targets, and elaborate on how the time scales involved in aging dynamics will shape the design of preclinical research and clinical trials. Gero will also present an interim report on plasma proteome as the target for therapeutic interventions against aging.

"I am fascinated to see how increasingly available big medical data from electronic medical records, wearable devices, and large research biobanks offer a whole new way to understand aging. The exponentially improving depth and longitudinal dimension of the datasets will open a way to combine modern AI with tools borrowed from dynamical systems theory and physical kinetics to follow life histories of millions of people. Eventually, we should be able to get real-time feedback, provide tailored recommendations to reduce biological age, improve resilience measures and prolong the healthspan of subscribed individuals.

Given substantial progress in establishing biomarkers of age, the research shifts from the inference of the relations between the molecular level variables, such as expression levels of individual targets, to long-term outcomes including the incidence of chronic diseases and death. It opens a way to the rational design of an entirely new class of therapeutics, aimed specifically at mitigating health deficits, improving resilience, and increasing healthspan», says Peter Fedichev.

The inaugural Longevity Therapeutics 2019 will bring together the leading biotech drug developers, academics, investors and pharma companies endeavoring to develop innovative therapies targeting age-related conditions.

Source:

https://gero.com/

Posted in: Medical Science News

