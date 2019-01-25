Insilico Medicine to present latest advances in aging biomarker development at Longevity Leaders Conference

Insilico Medicine, a Rockville-based company developing the end-to-end drug discovery pipeline utilizing the next generation artificial intelligence, will present its latest advances in human aging biomarker development at the Longevity Leaders Conference in London, 4 of February.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques, such as deep learning (DL) and reinforcement learning (RL) play a pivotal role in studying the biology of aging on many levels. The panel discussion will focus on the new frontiers in the biology of aging and the future of longevity science. Another major point of discussion is how technology and industry collaborations can drive successful outcomes in longevity science.

"We are happy to present our latest research at the Longevity Leaders Conference, which gathers the leading longevity scientists and investors. The topic of AI for Aging research and Productive longevity is rapidly gaining popularity, and we are happy to be at the leading edge of this research and one of the innovation drivers in the area", says Alex Zhavoronkov, Ph.D., Founder, and CEO of Insilico Medicine, Inc.

The Longevity Leaders Conference brings together key opinion leaders, CEOs, innovators and disruptors from the world of life sciences, technology, financial services, government and the investment community, to discuss how the grand challenges of Longevity can be tackled, how the significant opportunities can be seized, and to forge the partnerships and relationships to succeed in this new age. The Longevity Leaders Conference is held on February 4 in London.