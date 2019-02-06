Fractures have prolonged effect on older adults' quality of life

Single and multiple hip, vertebral, and rib fractures strongly affect the quality of life of older adults over a prolonged period of time, according to a new study published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research.

For the study, which involved 10-year follow-up data, researchers determined the long-term impact of fragility fractures on health-related quality of life in more than 7,500 participants aged 50 years and older in the Canadian Multicentre Osteoporosis Study.

Of note, hip and spine fractures were associated with negative impact on mobility, self-care, and ambulation. Women with hip fractures never recovered to their pre-fracture levels, while women with spine fractures took five years to regain their pre-fracture health-related quality of life.