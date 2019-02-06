Fractures have prolonged effect on older adults' quality of life

Feb 6 2019

Single and multiple hip, vertebral, and rib fractures strongly affect the quality of life of older adults over a prolonged period of time, according to a new study published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research.

For the study, which involved 10-year follow-up data, researchers determined the long-term impact of fragility fractures on health-related quality of life in more than 7,500 participants aged 50 years and older in the Canadian Multicentre Osteoporosis Study.

Of note, hip and spine fractures were associated with negative impact on mobility, self-care, and ambulation. Women with hip fractures never recovered to their pre-fracture levels, while women with spine fractures took five years to regain their pre-fracture health-related quality of life.

Source:

https://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/journal-bone-and-mineral-research/fractures-have-long-term-impacts-quality-life-older-

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New wireless and battery-free implant to control targeted neuron groups
Research offers hope for patients with serious bone marrow cancer
Penn's novel ERAS protocol for spinal surgery patients reduces opioid use
RTI Surgical enters into definitive agreement to acquire Paradigm Spine
Global task force of bone health experts question effectiveness of spinal fusion procedures
DHEA therapy may help prevent bone loss and increase muscle mass in older women
Study offers new hope to patients with rare brain cancer
Cellular protein signal can be manipulated to favor bone building

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Spinal electrical implants helps three paralyzed men walk