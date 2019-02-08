First step in tailoring rehabilitation and support services for young stroke survivors

A Melbourne researcher will take an important first step in tailoring rehabilitation and support services to the estimated 142,500 working-age Australians living with the impact of stroke.

Doctor Karen Borschmann from The Florey Institute of Neurosciences and Mental Health and St Vincent’s Hospital and her project team were awarded the first Tim Glendinning Memorial Grant as part of the Stroke Foundation’s 2019 grant round.

To inform the development of health services targeting the young stroke community, the $50,000 grant will be used to identify current service gaps and the ways young stroke survivors and carers would prefer their needs to be met.

Dr Borschmann said there were currently no services in Australia that we are aware of dedicated to younger stroke survivors.

People in their 20s often end up in wards with older patients where they feel they don’t fit in. In many cases, the cause of their stroke is unknown and their needs are unmet by the healthcare system. We know young adults want to regain their independence, return to work, return to their role in the family and get on with life as best they can, but current health and social services systems are not design nor equipped to help them." Doctor Karen Borschmann, The Florey Institute of Neurosciences and Mental Health and St Vincent’s Hospital

Currently around 20 strokes a day are impacting Australians of working-age. International evidence shows the number of working age people impacted by stroke will increase in the coming years, largely due to lifestyle factors.

Stroke Foundation Research Advisory Committee Chair Professor Amanda Thrift said advances in stroke prevention, treatment and care are needed now more than ever.

Effective research takes time, perseverance and a great deal of funding. This initial grant will help Dr Borschmann to establish a robust foundation for her larger program of research, and the opportunity to seek further funding. Dr Borschmann’s work has the potential to benefit generations to come.” Professor Amanda Thrift

The has been offered on behalf of the Glendinning family who set up a fund in their son’s honor after he tragically lost his life to stroke in 2017 at the age of 36.

Dr Borschmann is one of six researchers to be awarded a share of almost $500,000 through the 2019 Stroke Foundation research grants round.