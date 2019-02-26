Aircuity addresses fast-growing building wellness movement

Aircuity, the leading global provider of measurably better environments, is excited to announce several new products and additional features to its analytics platform. Based on two years of experience on its new cloud-based platform, these innovations are specifically targeted to the fast-growing commercial building health & wellness market.

Aircuity recently completed delivery of its solution to two of the most iconic U.S. commercial office projects and is very active internationally in the same space thanks to its best-in-class life cycle cost and most accurate Indoor Environmental Quality (IEQ) sensing approach.

With our 2.0 software platform completed, these newly released innovations will allow us to deliver an even stronger value proposition to both existing and new clients, starting with a more compelling first cost and improved ROI. Ultimately, we have been selling and providing improved environments for a decade and this will allow mass market adoption of a premium solution.” Dan Diehl, Aircuity CEO

These new products and features address the fast-growing building wellness movement (and corresponding standards like WELL™ and Fitwel®), which are based on recent academic results linking environmental quality to improved cognitive function (naturalleader.com/thecogfxstudy).

Healthy, safe and more productive buildings are the fastest growing segment in the intelligent buildings category and we see increasing implementation in the global market.” Luca Mazzei, Aircuity’s Chief Growth Officer

The solution enhancements include: